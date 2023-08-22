Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber Congratulate Ashley Olsen on Birth of Son Otto: 'The Baby Had a Baby'

Ashley Olsen's baby is getting some love from her Full House family.

On Monday, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber extended their well wishes to the fashion mogul, 37, during their Full House recap podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos!

Discussing a scene featuring a baby Michelle — who was played by an infant Ashley and her twin, Mary-Kate Olsen — the two paused to acknowledge the exciting baby news.

"Did you hear the news? I just heard this this morning, that Ashley Olsen had a baby! That blows my mind," Barber said.

"I did! The baby had a baby!" Sweetin laughed. "I'm sorry, I know she's not a baby. She's a 37-year-old woman, I realize that. But it's like when the youngest member of your family has a kid. It's like, 'Ah, it's happening!'"

"Congratulations Ashley and her husband. I'm really, really happy on the birth of their baby boy Otto. I can't wait to — I'm sure they'll keep it private for sure, as they do, but I want to wish them well and congratulations! Welcome to motherhood!"

"The Full House family is so happy for them," Barber added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ashley Olsen and husband Louis Eisen at YES 20th Anniversary Gala in September 2021. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Olsen's reps have not responded to PEOPLE'S request for comment. TMZ first broke the news.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The pair have been linked since October 2017, however, neither Olsen nor Eisner, an artist and the son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, have spoken about their relationship publicly and have kept a low profile through the years.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend The 2019 Met Gala. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty

In June 2021, the Full House alum and her twin sister Mary-Kate spoke about keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight since their days as child stars, which they said is reflected in their minimalist style.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate told i-D at the time when asked about their fashion label The Row's discreet, modest style.

"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," added Ashley, who along with Mary-Kate are the older sisters of WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen. "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal."

"Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down," she continued. "It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."