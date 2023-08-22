Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber Congratulate Ashley Olsen on Birth of Son Otto: 'The Baby Had a Baby'

The 'How Rude, Tanneritos' podcast co-hosts congratulated their 'Full House' costar on the birth of her baby boy

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 12:13PM EDT
Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber Congratulate Ashley Olsen on Birth of Son Otto: 'The Baby Had a Baby'
Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber (L), Ashely Olsen (R). Photo:

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ashley Olsen's baby is getting some love from her Full House family.

On Monday, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber extended their well wishes to the fashion mogul, 37, during their Full House recap podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos!

Discussing a scene featuring a baby Michelle — who was played by an infant Ashley and her twin, Mary-Kate Olsen — the two paused to acknowledge the exciting baby news.

"Did you hear the news? I just heard this this morning, that Ashley Olsen had a baby! That blows my mind," Barber said.

"I did! The baby had a baby!" Sweetin laughed. "I'm sorry, I know she's not a baby. She's a 37-year-old woman, I realize that. But it's like when the youngest member of your family has a kid. It's like, 'Ah, it's happening!'" 

"Congratulations Ashley and her husband. I'm really, really happy on the birth of their baby boy Otto. I can't wait to — I'm sure they'll keep it private for sure, as they do, but I want to wish them well and congratulations! Welcome to motherhood!"

"The Full House family is so happy for them," Barber added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen attend the YES 20th Anniversary Gala on September 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashley Olsen and husband Louis Eisen at YES 20th Anniversary Gala in September 2021. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Olsen's reps have not responded to PEOPLE'S request for comment. TMZ first broke the news.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The pair have been linked since October 2017, however, neither Olsen nor Eisner, an artist and the son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, have spoken about their relationship publicly and have kept a low profile through the years.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend The 2019 Met Gala
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend The 2019 Met Gala. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty

In June 2021, the Full House alum and her twin sister Mary-Kate spoke about keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight since their days as child stars, which they said is reflected in their minimalist style.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate told i-D at the time when asked about their fashion label The Row's discreet, modest style.

"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," added Ashley, who along with Mary-Kate are the older sisters of WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen. "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal."

"Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down," she continued. "It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Malti Teething
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Esti, 7 Months, Teething on Fruit Feeder: 'We Love This'
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 5, Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Michael Strahan Drops His Youngest Daughter Off at College: 'Can't Believe How Time Has Flown By' https://www.instagram.com/p/CwNebFrOyh5/
Michael Strahan Drops His Youngest Daughter Off at College: 'Can't Believe How Time Has Flown By'
A$AP Rocky Spotted for the first time after Rihanna gives birth to their second son.
A$AP Rocky Spotted Out for First Time Since Rihanna Gave Birth to Their Second Baby
Rihanna
Rihanna Feels Her Family Is 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby No. 2 with A$AP Rocky: Source (Exclusive)
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
All About Sienna Miller’s Daughter Marlowe (and Her Baby on the Way!)
paris hilton and phoenix
Paris Hilton Twins with 7-Month-Old Son Phoenix in Matching Tropical Prints: 'My Angel Baby'
Stassi Schroeder Shows Damage to Baby No. 2's Nursery amid Hurricane Hilary: 'Sobbing Right Now'
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Shows Damage to Baby's Nursery amid Hurricane Hilary: 'Sobbing Right Now'
Lea Michelle Zandy Reich son Ever
Lea Michele Celebrates 3rd Birthday of Son Ever Months After Health Scare: ‘Love You So Much’
Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome baby No.3
Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome Baby No. 3
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
Sister Wives' Janelle Says She Can't Be in a 'Full Relationship' with Kody If He's 'Estranged' from Their Sons
Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis Shares a Peek at Daughter Louetta's 'Whimsy' Nursery: 'Taken a Lot After My Dad'
Sheree Whitfield Celebrates 'Incredible' Glam-Baby Mecca at Sip & See â See the Photos!
Shereé Whitfield Celebrates 'Incredible' Glam-Baby Mecca at Sip & See — See the Photos! (Exclusive)
portia williams stars on mars
Porsha Williams Breaks Down at Having to Miss Mother's Day with Daughter: 'Overwhelmed' (Exclusive)
Patrick Mahomes arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Patrick Mahomes' Son Has 'Scary' Trip to ER as Wife Brittany Reveals Baby Is 'Highly Allergic' to Peanuts
Kaley Cuoco's Flight Attendant Costar Zosia Mamet Meets daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco’s ‘Flight Attendant’ Costar Zosia Mamet Meets Daughter Matilda: ‘Besties’