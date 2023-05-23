Original Little Mermaid Jodi Benson Says Pat Carroll Would ‘Love’ Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula (Exclusive)

Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in the 1989 animated film, tells PEOPLE about the new film and memories of costar Pat Carroll, who died last year

By Benjamin VanHoose
Updated on May 23, 2023 12:58 PM
Pat Carroll and Ursula Melissa McCarthy
Pat Carroll; Melissa McCarthy in The Little Mermaid (2023). Photo:

Getty, Courtesy of Disney

Jodi Benson is convinced Pat Carroll would be a fan of Melissa McCarthy's take on Ursula.

Benson, the voice of Ariel in 1989's animated The Little Mermaid, tells PEOPLE that her costar Carroll, who died in July at 95, would have approved of McCarthy's version of the villainous sea witch in the new live-action reimagining.

"Oh my gosh, she would love it. I told Melissa, she just paid such a beautiful tribute to Pat and her performance, and I just thought she was absolutely wonderful as Ursula," says Benson, 61. "Knowing Pat would really be thrilled with that, I did tell Melissa. I said, 'Pat would really, really love your performance and what you've brought to it.' "

"She paid tribute to Pat, but then she made it her own and brought her own sense of humor into it," she adds. "It is a great blending of both of those ladies and their talents."

Jodi Benson
Jodi Benson.

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Benson recalls Carroll as "incredibly giving and kind and loving."

She adds of working with the vocal cast of the original: "We were all theater-based people, so we knew how to work as a team. There were no egos involved while we recorded. It was a give and take."

"She was one of the funniest people, but so genuine and such a team player," Benson says of Carroll. "She was kind and loving — and then frightening behind the mic. It was fun to see her transform into frightening, at the same time."

The updated Little Mermaid adaptation has a new Ariel, of course, in Halle Bailey, a singer with a star-making lead performance. How did Benson respond to seeing Bailey, 23, and her version of the Disney princess?

Halle Bailey and Jodi Benson
Halle Bailey and Jodi Benson.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

"Halle's interpretation of Ariel is absolutely beautiful. I loved everything that she did with the film," she says. "I love the acting, I love the singing, and just the pure spirit. Her beautiful love for the character comes through. It's just a beautiful, beautiful performance."

Adds Benson of director Rob Marshall's new movie, "The way they paid tribute to the integrity of our original film just comes shining through in such a beautiful way."

The Little Mermaid is in theaters Friday.

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Mckenna Grace and Jacob Tremblay attend "The Little Mermaid" post premiere cast and filmmaker reception at Soho House on May 15, 2023 in London, England. 'The Little Mermaid' will be released in UK cinemas from May 26th. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)
Jacob Tremblay and Mckenna Grace Smile Together on Red Carpet at 'The Little Mermaid' U.K. Premiere
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Ignored 'Little Mermaid' Naysayers: 'I Think About the People Who Lift Me Up' (Exclusive)
The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Performs In Front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle
See 'The Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey Perform 'Part of Your World' at Disneyland
The Little Mermaid; Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Every Actress Who Played a Disney Princess in Live-Action Adaptations
Halle Bailey as Disney's flesh-and-blood, water-and-land Ariel in THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. Â© 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' PEOPLE Review: Halle Bailey Gives a Star-Making Performance as Ariel
Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid Press Tour
See Halle Bailey's Best Looks from 'The Little Mermaid' Press Tour
Jacob Tremblay attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jacob Tremblay Says He Recorded 'Little Mermaid' Part Before Hitting 'Deep-Voice Puberty' (Exclusive)
(L-R): Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Called 'Perfect Ariel' in 'Little Mermaid' Reviews: 'Impossible Not to Fall in Love with Her'
Kulture Kiari Cephus, Offset, and Kalea Marie Cephus attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
All the Stars (and Their Cute Kids!) at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere in Hollywood
(L-R): Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'Little Mermaid' Sneak Peek: Hear Updated Version of 'Kiss the Girl' in New Clip from Film
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' First Reactions Praise Halle Bailey, Live-Action Film as an 'Epic Watch'
Jacob Tremblay on Flounder in 'Little Mermaid'
Jacob Tremblay on Flounder's 'Little Mermaid' Design: 'They Knew Exactly What They Were Doing' (Exclusive)
Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Melissa McCarthy Wants to Make Drag Queens 'Proud' as Ursula in 'Little Mermaid': 'No Apologies'
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' Soundtrack Is Here! Listen to New Songs Featuring Halle Bailey, Awkwafina and More
Daveed Diggs attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"; Halle Bailey arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Daveed Diggs: It's Important Kids 'Of All Ethnicities' See Halle Bailey in 'Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) DDG and Halle Bailey attend Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook Gaming on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images)
Halle Bailey on Her Fairy-Tale Romance with Rapper DDG: Young Love Is 'Transformative' (Exclusive)