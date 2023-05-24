Original Ariel Jodi Benson Feels Updates to ‘Little Mermaid’ Were Necessary: ‘Times Change’ (Exclusive)

Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in the 1989 animated classic, tells PEOPLE, "I do feel all of the nuances and small, slight changes here and there are very important"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 24, 2023 11:07 AM
Jodi Benson
Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel, supports the modern adjustments made to the new version of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

The live-action reimagining starring Halle Bailey as the mermaid princess who longs for a life on dry land debuts in theaters this week. With it comes new songs, new plot lines and memorable tunes from the 1989 animated musical, some featuring minor lyrical changes.

Benson tells PEOPLE that the tweaks made to reflect current society were worthwhile.

"When you look at our film, we started in the studio in 1986 and we were released in 1989. Times change, people change, cultures change," says Benson, 61. "What matters and what is important changes. And, as a studio, we need to make those adjustments, and we need to take into consideration what's going on around us. We need to be aware."

"I do feel all of the nuances and small, slight changes here and there are very important," she continues. "It's very important to address what's going on right now in our world and to make it effective for our period of time, where we are right now in this generation."

World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Halle Bailey and Jodi Benson. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The actress says it was "wonderful" to see how the new film goes more "in depth" with characters and "expands" the story in ways that limitations of animation over 30 years ago didn't allow.

And have no fear, fans; Benson says director Rob Marshall still honors their original classic: "The way that they paid tribute to the integrity of our original film just comes shining through in such a beautiful way. ... It really is just breathtaking."

In the years since her debut as Ariel, Benson continues to supply vocals for the character in various iterations for Disney. She remains "connected" to the heroine, she says, explaining it's "kind of like we're one and the same."

"I'm very protective of her, and there's just only a handful of us that are still at the company that were involved with our original film. I'm very protective of [Ariel], and I do feel that these changes that have occurred, especially with the live-action telling, are really important. Her integrity has been maintained. It's really a special retelling, and I'm just so thrilled."

THE LITTLE MERMAID
Jonah Hauer-King and Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid.

Giles Keyte/Disney

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Plus, no one's more excited to see Bailey, 23, earn rave reviews for taking on the iconic role.

"Halle's interpretation of Ariel is absolutely beautiful. I loved everything that she did with the film," says Benson. "I love the acting, I love the singing and just the pure spirit. Her beautiful love for the character comes through. It's just a beautiful, beautiful performance."

The Little Mermaid is in theaters Friday.

Related Articles
Marion Cotillard Cannes Film Festival
Marion Cotillard Recalls 'Being Manipulated' By a Male Director: 'I Felt Like an Object'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Her ‘Happy Place’ and Why Older Women Shouldn’t Be ‘Invisible’ (Exclusive)
Jeremy Allen White Says Zac Efron Really Looks Amazing in The Iron Claw
Jeremy Allen White Says Zac Efron ‘Really Looks Amazing’ in ‘The Iron Claw’
Dominique Fishback, Jamie Foxx
Dominique Fishback 'So Happy' Jamie Foxx 'Is Doing Well': He 'Is Superhuman' (Exclusive)
Pat Carroll and Ursula Melissa McCarthy
Original Little Mermaid Jodi Benson Says Pat Carroll Would ‘Love’ Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula (Exclusive)
Credit: Courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office â Alec Baldwin Seen Holding Gun Used in Rust Shooting in Newly Released Footage from Investigation
Alec Baldwin Says It Was 'Nothing Less Than a Miracle' That 'Rust' Movie Completed Filming
Halle Bailey as Disney's flesh-and-blood, water-and-land Ariel in THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. Â© 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' PEOPLE Review: Halle Bailey Gives a Star-Making Performance as Ariel
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox and MGK 'Still Not Back to Normal' as They Try for 'Better' Relationship: Source (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Johnny Depp 'Doing Fantastic' After Cannes Appearance: 'He Is Much Happier' Now, Says Source (Exclusive)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPwzBUui1GA The Color Purple | Official Trailer Warner Bros. Pictures 10.9M subscribers
'The Color Purple' Musical Trailer: Fantasia Barrino Stars in Emotional First Glimpse of New Movie
Natalie Portman, STAR WARS: EPISODE I - THE PHANTOM MENACE
Natalie Portman Says She's 'Open' to Reprising 'Star Wars' Role: 'No One's Ever Asked Me to Return'
The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Natalie Portman Says Women Are 'Expected to Behave' Differently Than Men at Cannes
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 24: (L-R) Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film "Anyone But You" at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sydney Sweeney Says Filming 'Anyone But You' with Glen Powell Included 'Laughter 24-7' (Exclusive)
(L-R): Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Called 'Perfect Ariel' in 'Little Mermaid' Reviews: 'Impossible Not to Fall in Love with Her'
Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington Double Talk
Zoe Saldaña Talks 'Special' Reunion with Cast in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Blu-Ray Content (Exclusive)
Meadow Walker
Vin Diesel & More 'Fast X' Stars on What Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow's Cameo Means to Them (Exclusive)