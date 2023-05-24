Original Ariel Jodi Benson Feels Updates to ‘Little Mermaid’ Were Necessary: ‘Times Change’ (Exclusive)

Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel, supports the modern adjustments made to the new version of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

The live-action reimagining starring Halle Bailey as the mermaid princess who longs for a life on dry land debuts in theaters this week. With it comes new songs, new plot lines and memorable tunes from the 1989 animated musical, some featuring minor lyrical changes.

Benson tells PEOPLE that the tweaks made to reflect current society were worthwhile.

"When you look at our film, we started in the studio in 1986 and we were released in 1989. Times change, people change, cultures change," says Benson, 61. "What matters and what is important changes. And, as a studio, we need to make those adjustments, and we need to take into consideration what's going on around us. We need to be aware."

"I do feel all of the nuances and small, slight changes here and there are very important," she continues. "It's very important to address what's going on right now in our world and to make it effective for our period of time, where we are right now in this generation."

Halle Bailey and Jodi Benson. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The actress says it was "wonderful" to see how the new film goes more "in depth" with characters and "expands" the story in ways that limitations of animation over 30 years ago didn't allow.

And have no fear, fans; Benson says director Rob Marshall still honors their original classic: "The way that they paid tribute to the integrity of our original film just comes shining through in such a beautiful way. ... It really is just breathtaking."

In the years since her debut as Ariel, Benson continues to supply vocals for the character in various iterations for Disney. She remains "connected" to the heroine, she says, explaining it's "kind of like we're one and the same."

"I'm very protective of her, and there's just only a handful of us that are still at the company that were involved with our original film. I'm very protective of [Ariel], and I do feel that these changes that have occurred, especially with the live-action telling, are really important. Her integrity has been maintained. It's really a special retelling, and I'm just so thrilled."

Jonah Hauer-King and Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid. Giles Keyte/Disney

Plus, no one's more excited to see Bailey, 23, earn rave reviews for taking on the iconic role.

"Halle's interpretation of Ariel is absolutely beautiful. I loved everything that she did with the film," says Benson. "I love the acting, I love the singing and just the pure spirit. Her beautiful love for the character comes through. It's just a beautiful, beautiful performance."

The Little Mermaid is in theaters Friday.