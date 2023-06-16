Weeks after MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo's unexpected death at 46 in May, his daughter is keeping him close.

On Thursday, Zonfrillo's wife Lauren Fried posted a heart-wrenching photo to Instagram of the couple’s little girl snuggled up with one of her late father’s shirts.



“Little Isla has started sleeping with Papa’s clothes,” Fried captioned the photo, which portrayed their two-year-old dozing off in a car seat with one of Zonfrillo’s gray shirts draped over her like a blanket.

“Keeps him close,” Fried concluded.

Instagram/zonfrillo

Zonfrillo died unexpectedly on May 1, the day season 15 of MasterChef Australia was set to premiere. According to reporting from The Daily Mail, the Glasgow-born chef died of natural causes after being found in the Zagame’s House hotel by police conducting a welfare check.

Zonfrillo is survived by his wife of six years, Lauren Fried, and his four children: Ava and Sophia from previous marriages, and son Alfie and daughter Isla with Fried, who he met on Twitter in 2014.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday," read the family's statement released at the time of his death. "So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

In an official statement and tribute to the star, MasterChef Australia's Instagram announced that Season 15 would not be airing as scheduled.

Sam Tabone/Getty Images

"Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family," read the post. "Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday. Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son."

In 2019, the food expert began as a judge on MasterChef Australia, "in which he took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and of course inspiring a nation of home cooks."

The post concluded: "Jock's charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed."

