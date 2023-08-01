Joaquin Phoenix Slapped Vanessa Kirby for Unscripted 'Napoleon' Moment After They Agreed to 'Shock Each Other'

"She said, 'You can slap me, you can grab me, you can pull me, you can kiss me, whatever it is,' " Phoenix told "Empire" magazine of his costar

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 03:47PM EDT
Napoleon, Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby
Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby in Napoleon (2023). Photo:

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Napoleon was a big trust fall for Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby.

The two actors — who play Napoleon Bonaparte and Josephine de Beauharnais, respectively, in the upcoming Ridley Scott-directed epic historical drama — spoke with Empire magazine about their open communication on set, which extended to consent about unscripted physical interactions.

“She said, ‘Look, whatever you feel, you can do.’ I said, ‘Same thing with you.’ She said, ‘You can slap me, you can grab me, you can pull me, you can kiss me, whatever it is,' " said Phoenix, 48.

To that end, the Oscar winner said he and Kirby, 35, "had this agreement that we were going to surprise each other and try and create moments that weren’t there, because both of us wanted to avoid the cliché of the period drama."

"And by that I mean moments that are well-orchestrated and designed," Phoenix added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Ridley Scott's Napoleon featuring Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix in Napoleon (2023).

Sony Pictures Entertainment

As Empress Josephine, Kirby is slapped by Phoenix's emperor in an unscripted moment, as they "were using the real words from their divorce in the church," she explained to Empire.

"When that happens, you can faithfully go through an archival re-enactment of it and read out the lines and then go home. But we always wanted to surprise each other," the actress shared.

With that approach, "We encouraged each other, demanded of each other, to challenge ourselves to shock each other in moments," Phoenix said. "And that’s what came out of that, that moment."

For Kirby, the scene was an example of how she and Phoenix could truly trust each other, to the extent that they could "go to the dark places together" as they portrayed the doomed couple.

"It’s the greatest thing when you have a creative partner and you say, ‘Right, everything’s safe. I’m with you,' " she said.

Scott, 85, released two films in 2021: The Last Duel and House of Gucci.

An official synopsis for the upcoming film describes it as a "spectacle-filled action epic" that follows the real-life Bonaparte's rise to power and fall before his eventual death in 1821 at age 51.

"Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed," the synopsis reads.

Napoleon is in theaters Nov. 22, before streaming globally on Apple TV+ at a later date.

Related Articles
Ridley Scott's Napoleon featuring Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix Conquers Europe and Falls in Love as Napoleon in First Trailer for Ridley Scott's Epic
Paul Mescal attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Russell Crowe Gladiator - 2000 Director: Ridley Scott Dreamworks/Universal USA Scene Still
Paul Mescal Got 'Gladiator 2' Role After Producers Saw Him Shirtless in a Play: 'It Was Electric'
EXCLUSIVE: First Pictures! First on set pictures of Joaquin Phoenix as French military leader and emperor Napoleon
Joaquin Phoenix Becomes French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte on Set of Upcoming Ridley Scott Movie
Danâs Funeral (Season 14) Big Brother
The Wildest ‘Big Brother’ Moments Ever, from Dan’s Funeral to Keesha’s Birthday
Cillian Murphy - J. Robert Oppenheimer
See the Stars in 'Oppenheimer' Compared to the Historical Figures They Play
Chris Evans Family
Chris Evans' Family: All About the Actor's Parents and Siblings
Paul Mescal attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Russell Crowe Gladiator - 2000 Director: Ridley Scott Dreamworks/Universal USA Scene Still
Paul Mescal in Negotiations to Star in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator 2' : Reports
Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Meet the 'Barbie' Cast: From Past Roles to Off-Screen Relationships
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Joaquin Phoenix, Napoleon
Joaquin Phoenix Set to Play French Emperor Napoleon in Ridley Scott's Kitbag: Report
Red, White & Royal Blue
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Letitia Wright and Michael K. Williams
Letitia Wright Says 'Amazing' Michael K. Williams Was 'Beautiful to Work With' on His Final Film (Exclusive)
DUNE
'Dune: Part Two': Everything to Know
Indiana Jones and The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull - 2008
The Cast of the 'Indiana Jones' Movies: Where Are They Now?
Johnny Depp (L) and Girlfriend Vanessa Paradis attend the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California
Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
NICHOLAS CHAVEZ, TABYANA ALI
General Hospital's Nicholas Chavez and Tabyana Ali on Being a Soap Power Couple: 'Our Dynamic' Is 'Special'