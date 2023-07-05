Joanna Gaines and Son Crew, 5, Team Up in the Test Kitchen to Make His Cake Pop Recipe

Joanna Gaines is raising a future baking champion.

On Monday, the Magnolia Network mogul shared a sweet photo to her Instagram of her and husband Chip Gaines’ youngest son Crew, 5, preparing a batch of cake pops for the July 4th holiday.

“Test Kitchen Camp with Crew,” the mother of five wrote while enjoying a sweet and easy activity with her youngest.

In the photo, Crew’s seen in a commercial kitchen as he intently dips perfectly spherical cake pops into a bright red chocolate candy coating.

On the second slide of the carousel Joanna posted, the proud mother shares her son’s special recipe for cake pops.

“Combine half a dozen baked cupcakes and 1 cup of icing in a mixer for 3 to 5 minutes until fully incorporated,” the post instructs, noting that the mixture “should look like cookie dough.”

Then, “Roll the mix into 24 balls. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours,” the instructions read.

Joanna and Chip Gaines. Joanna Gaines/Instagram

After the allotted time in the fridge, Crew and Joanna say, “Using the melted chocolate wafers (we used blue, red, and white) dip the stick into the chocolate, then immediately place the stick about halfway into each cakepop.”

The post advises bakers to “decorate with sprinkles, nuts, or just more frosting,” before telling eaters to “enjoy!” with a sweet, handwritten sign off from the youngest Gaines.

In the final photo Joanna posted, she shows off a box of red, white and blue cake pops that were perfectly suited for the July 4th holiday.

Joanna and Chip Gaines' kids Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie. Cindy Ord/Getty ; Chip Gaines Instagram

This isn’t Crew's first time jumping into the kitchen with Joanna. In June, the Silos Baking Competition host shared a video to Instagram making homemade strawberry jam with her little sous.

As the designer uses a straw to hull her jewel-like strawberries, Crew stands by at the ready.

The hungry helper grabs the fruit off the end of the straw and takes a bite of any excess berry left on the stem for a sweet treat as Joanna makes and cans jars of jam.