Joanna Gaines and Son Crew, 5, Team Up in the Test Kitchen to Make His Cake Pop Recipe

Joanna Gaines and her little sous chef, Crew, were hard at work on a July 4th dessert

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 12:32PM EDT
Joanna Gaines makes cake pops with son Crew
Photo:

Instagram/joannagaines

Joanna Gaines is raising a future baking champion

On Monday, the Magnolia Network mogul shared a sweet photo to her Instagram of her and husband Chip Gaines’ youngest son Crew, 5, preparing a batch of cake pops for the July 4th holiday. 

“Test Kitchen Camp with Crew,” the mother of five wrote while enjoying a sweet and easy activity with her youngest. 

In the photo, Crew’s seen in a commercial kitchen as he intently dips perfectly spherical cake pops into a bright red chocolate candy coating. 

On the second slide of the carousel Joanna posted, the proud mother shares her son’s special recipe for cake pops. 

“Combine half a dozen baked cupcakes and 1 cup of icing in a mixer for 3 to 5 minutes until fully incorporated,” the post instructs, noting that the mixture “should look like cookie dough.”
Then, “Roll the mix into 24 balls. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours,” the instructions read. 

chip gaines, joanna gaines
Joanna and Chip Gaines. Joanna Gaines/Instagram

After the allotted time in the fridge, Crew and Joanna say, “Using the melted chocolate wafers (we used blue, red, and white) dip the stick into the chocolate, then immediately place the stick about halfway into each cakepop.” 

The post advises bakers to “decorate with sprinkles, nuts, or just more frosting,” before telling eaters to “enjoy!” with a sweet, handwritten sign off from the youngest Gaines. 

In the final photo Joanna posted, she shows off a box of red, white and blue cake pops that were perfectly suited for the July 4th holiday. 

Chip and Joanna Gaines ; Chip and Joanna Gaines' kids
Joanna and Chip Gaines' kids Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie. Cindy Ord/Getty ; Chip Gaines Instagram

This isn’t Crew's first time jumping into the kitchen with Joanna. In June, the Silos Baking Competition host shared a video to Instagram making homemade strawberry jam with her little sous.

As the designer uses a straw to hull her jewel-like strawberries, Crew stands by at the ready. 

The hungry helper grabs the fruit off the end of the straw and takes a bite of any excess berry left on the stem for a sweet treat as Joanna makes and cans jars of jam.

Related Articles
Silos Baking Competition credit Magnolia Network
‘Silos Baking Competition’ Crowns First Season’s Winner — Get the Winning Recipe Now Available at Joanna Gaines’ Bakery (Exclusive)
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless
Carla Hall Shares Her Iced Sheet-Pan Tart Perfect for Any Cookout
Ryan Lochte Celebrates First Fourth of July with Newborn Daughter Georgia: 'First Family Photo of 5'
Ryan Lochte and Family Celebrate First Fourth of July with Newborn Daughter Georgia: 'First Family Photo of 5'
reese witherspoon 4th of july
Reese Witherspoon Poses in Front of American Flag for Independence Day: ‘Happy 4th!’
Brownie Cookies Recipe; Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines' Brownie Cookies Are an 'Easy Win for Everyone' in Her Family — Get the Recipe!
people food awards 2023
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2023: The 66 Best Supermarket Foods of the Year
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind-The-Scenes of Baby Sex Reveal Party - Planned in Less Than 48 Hours!
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Baby Sex Reveal Party — Planned in Less Than 48 Hours!
Chip and Joanna Gaines ; Chip and Joanna Gaines' kids
All About Chip and Joanna Gaines' 5 Kids
Kim Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Daughter North's 10th Birthday Sleepover Party
Kim Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Daughter North’s 10th Birthday Sleepover Party
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Baby Photo of Daughter North Lined Up with 5 Dolls: 'Spot My Baby!'
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Hints to Chip That This Recipe 'Would Make a Good Mother's Day Breakfast'
Tiffani Thiessen's cookbook Here We Go Again
All the Celebrity Cookbooks Being Released in 2023
Joanna Gaines Traditional Korean Dress
Joanna Gaines and Son Don Traditional Hanbok on Korea Trip After She Opened Up About Embracing Her Heritage
100 reasons to love America highlights
100 Reasons to Love America in 2023
Kylie Jenner met gala pizza
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Relationship Timeline