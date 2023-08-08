Joanna Gaines Sets Son Crew's Indoor Fishing Adventure to 'Jaws' Theme: 'It's 105 Degrees Outside'

The mom of five kept her youngest inside amid record-breaking temperatures in Texas

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Published on August 8, 2023 11:57AM EDT
Joanna Gaines Sets Son Crew's Indoor Fishing Adventure to 'Jaws' Theme: 'It's 105 Degrees Outside'
Photo:

Joanna Gaines/Instagram; Brian Ach/Invision/AP

Joanna Gaines is keeping cool indoors with her little boy.

The Magnolia Network star, 45, shared a fun video of son Crew, 5, enjoying an indoor fishing expedition as the two try to beat the south's heat.

"When he wants to go fishing but it's 105 degrees outside... 🛌🎣🦈," the mom of five captioned the video, set to the Jaws theme song.

Texas has been gripped by a record-breaking heatwave for the past few weeks, along with states from Florida to Arizona and more, per Fox Weather.

Though she doesn't use comments on her Instagram, husband Chip Gaines — with whom she also shares Emmie, 13, Duke, 14, Ella, 16, and Drake, 18 — liked the post.

Earlier this year, the couple opened up about feeling "naive" in letting their kids be on Fixer Upper when they were younger and how that led to them deciding to keep their family life more private.

Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Photo of Chip Gaines and Son Crew Playing Frogger Together
Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram

"As the kids got into fourth and fifth seasons and they're getting a little bit older in age, and now they're getting recognized out in the wild, mama bear came out and papa bear. I'm like, 'I don't know that I want my kids to be visible in that way unless they want to be visible,' " Chip explained.

"If this is the path they want to be on and they choose to go this route, well then I want to be the biggest cheerleader for them as if they picked up tennis or piano. Let's go, let's go make you the best in those spaces as you can possibly be. But none of my kids were really drawn to it that way," he continued.

"So Jo and I started realizing, 'Man do we have to have the kids involved in this particular thing and that?' And as we pushed back on that, the answer could be yes sometimes and no sometimes."

