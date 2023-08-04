Joanna Gaines on the Earliest Days of Magnolia Empire: ‘A Shy Idea I’d Scribbled onto a Page’ (Exclusive)

Get an exclusive first look at the fall issue cover of Magnolia Journal, in which Joanna reflects on business and love

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards press room held at the Microsoft Theater on September 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Chip and Joanna Gaines are marking a huge milestone. 

This fall, the couple celebrates 20 years of Magnolia — their ever-evolving home and lifestyle brand. Below, PEOPLE exclusively reveals the cover for their magazine Magnolia Journal's fall issue, in which Joanna reflects on the earliest days of their business together.  

“A shy idea I’d scribbled onto a page of my journal is now a company we’ve carried for two decades,” she writes in her letter from the editor. “Despite what time says, it still feels like yesterday that Chip and I were dusting off those large metal letters that would name our first little shop.”

Magnolia Magazine
Joanna Gaines Recalls Early Stages of Magnolia with Chip.

Kimmie Salmon/Magnolia Journal

Their empire has transformed over the past two decades, expanding to include everything from theMagnolia Network and myriad retail collections to Magnolia Market at the Silos, their sprawling shopping and dining destination in downtown Waco, Texas. 

“We didn’t have a lot figured out, but you couldn’t have convinced us of it. We were living on a prayer, and believing in each other,” Joanna shares of their sometimes rocky come-up. “We were building toward something, and trusting it would somehow come together in time.”

Despite having “no clue” where their nascent idea would take them, the designer and author said she and her husband held onto “trust” even when things got tough. 

Chip and Joanna gaines
MAGNOLIA NETWORK

In her letter, Joanna also reflects on how much their personal lives have grown along with Magnolia. The pair share five children: Drake, 18, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 13, and Crew, 4.

“Over the past 20 years our family grew by a handful, and our business grew by even more. Together, we’ve won. We’ve lost. We’ve learned. We’ve changed,” she said. “We’ve wrestled with the temptation to settle when things felt uncertain, but more times than not, we’ve held fast to continuing what we started.”

chip-joanna-gaines-kids-silos
Magnolia Network

Throughout her sentimental letter, Joanna urged fans to use the coming fall season as a new beginning. “We all live through this kind of building season, when all of life feels like planting and cultivating, checking on your seeds, waiting for growth, then doing it all over again,” she added. “This is when we forge a career or find our passion.”

This year also marked Chip and Joanna’s 20th wedding anniversary. In May, they shared sweet tributes to each other on Instagram. Chip celebrated the milestone with a photo of his wife biting down on a flower alongside a heartwarming caption. 

chip gaines, joanna gaines
Joanna Gaines Recalls Early Stages of Magnolia with Chip. Joanna Gaines/Instagram

“20 years with the most incredible, most powerful, most beautiful woman I've ever known,” he wrote. “You've given me the most beautiful life and I'm so grateful to God for you @joannagaines ❤️ 20 years ago today, you made me the happiest man on earth. Thank you for everything Jo 🥂”

Meanwhile Joanna posted a moving photo booth strip of the couple striking a series of poses. “What a wonderful 20 years 🫶 Happy Anniversary @chipgaines!” Joanna captioned the post. 

The couple’s love story goes way back. In fact, they have Joanna’s father to thank for bringing them together, as the two first met at his auto shop in Waco.

In a special edition of PEOPLE, Chip & Joanna Gaines: 20 Years of Marriage and Magnolia, released in March, Chip recalled how he would hang out Joanna’s dad’s shop “incessantly” when he first saw her and that she finally agreed to go on a date with him one week later. 

The couple got engaged in 2002 and officially tied the knot in May 2003. 

The Fall issue of Magnolia Journal is on sale August 11.

Related Articles
Courteney Cox; Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Courteney Cox at Her Latest Home-Care Brand Launch: 'So Proud Of You'
Amazon Lifewit Large Lunch Bag Insulated Tout
Shoppers Who Work 12-Hour Shifts Swear by This $20 Amazon Lunch Bag to Keep Food 'Cold the Whole Time'
'Queen of Versailles' Jackie Siegel Built a Private Jet in Her Living Room Where She Eats Caviar
WATCH: 'Queen of Versailles' Jackie Siegel Built a Private Jet in Her Living Room Where She Eats Caviar
Sweepulire Spin Scrubber Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Get This ‘Handy’ and ‘Convenient’ Spin Scrubber on Sale with Triple Discounts
Fun and Functional Dorm Decor Tout
Amazon’s Dorm Storefront Is Packed with Fun and Functional Decor — Up to 72% Off
Furniture Deals Tout
Amazon Is Having a Huge Furniture Sale This Weekend, and Prices Start at $14
Christina Hall's Daughter Raids Her Closet
WATCH: Christina Hall Hilariously Catches Daughter Taylor Raiding Her Designer Wardrobe (Exclusive)
Portable AC Tout
Amazon’s Most Popular Portable Air Conditioner Is a ‘Life Saver’ in the Summer, and It's on Sale
Christina Hall at the premiere of Barbie held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Christina Hall Addresses the Biggest ‘Misconception’ About Her Second Home in Tennessee
Amanza Smith New Boyfriend
'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Video
Amazon PRETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Stick Vacuum That’s ‘Always Ready to Do a Quick Clean Up’ Is on Sale for Just $80 at Amazon
Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Bissell Pet Vacuum with ‘Excellent Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
We Tried It, Porch Makeover, Before and after
We Tried It: A Virtual Interior Design Service with a Twist
Gwyneth Paltrow, Powerhouse Brand of the Year Award recipient, attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California; Gweneth Paltrow's House
WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Is Listing Her Guest House on Airbnb — and Giving a Full Tour!
Bissell Steam Mop, Steamer, Tile, Hard Wood Floor Cleaner, 1806, Sapphire Powerfresh Deluxe Tout
This Bissell Steam Mop ‘Blasts Away Dirt,’ and It's at Its Lowest Price in Weeks at Amazon Right Now
Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley’s Final Home Has Found a Buyer Just Days After Being Listed for Sale for $4.6M