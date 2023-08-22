Joanna Gaines Is Already Breaking Out This Fall Layering Staple, and You Should Too

Pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween decorations seem to emerge earlier and earlier every year. And this season, plaid button-down shirts are joining the pre-fall party.

The shirts entered the scene via the one and only Joanna Gaines, who wore a rust orange plaid button-down in the perfect late summer fashion: tied around her waist. The pseudo-belt perfectly accessorized her simple outfit of jean shorts and a white tank, which she wore next to husband Chip Gaines in a recent Instagram.

Gaines’ styling of the top is the ideal way to reintroduce layering after a sticky summer of wearing minimal clothing. And as the evenings begin to grow chillier, a shirt like hers is the perfect substitute for a light jacket that isn’t a chore to take on and off.

Plaid Shirts Inspired by Joanna Gaines

August weather brings them out of storage, and the following weeks is where plaid flannels can really shine. As showcased by celebrities time and time again, the classic style is a wardrobe staple for fall that can be dressed up or down. Last year, for example, Hilary Duff threw hers over gym clothes, whereas Megan Fox dressed hers up with edgy pants for a night out.

We don’t know exactly what brand of flannel Gaines wore, but there are plenty of similar, well-loved styles on Amazon.

Blooming Jelly Plaid Flannel, $25

This orange one from Blooming Jelly looks strikingly similar to the Magnolia Network star’s. For $25, its quality is unmatched — it’s made of a thicker material that one reviewer said is “not thin but not too heavy,” and the sizing is comfortably baggy.

Sweaty Rocks Plaid Button-Down, $28

If you prefer the shacket look, this neutral plaid button-up has a boxy fit that resembles one with flap front pockets. It’s available in over 10 colors and has more than 3,800 five-star ratings, with reviewers calling it “perfect for fall.”

One person, who styles it around their waist like Gaines, raved, “I seriously have probably worn this even in the summer every day with like every one of my outfits.” So clearly, it’s a good pick for all seasons.

As temperatures continue to drop, you don’t want to find yourself without a clean flannel — so now is a good time to stock up on a few favorites. That way, you can always have one to layer over sweaters, under vests, and around your waist — the combinations are aplenty.

Shop soft flannels for all your upcoming fall adventures below. Adorable pumpkin patch photos await!



Wenrine Button-Down Flannel, $27

Lumister Oversized Plaid Button-Down, $21 (Save 10%)

Amazon Essentials Classic Long-Sleeve Button-Down, Starting at $13

Nuoreel Classic Plaid Shirt, $26 (Save 7%)

