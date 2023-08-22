Joanna Gaines Is Already Breaking Out This Fall Layering Staple, and You Should Too

Shop plaid button-downs starting at $13

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Joanna Gaines Plaid Button-Down Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

Pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween decorations seem to emerge earlier and earlier every year. And this season, plaid button-down shirts are joining the pre-fall party. 

The shirts entered the scene via the one and only Joanna Gaines, who wore a rust orange plaid button-down in the perfect late summer fashion: tied around her waist. The pseudo-belt perfectly accessorized her simple outfit of jean shorts and a white tank, which she wore next to husband Chip Gaines in a recent Instagram

Gaines’ styling of the top is the ideal way to reintroduce layering after a sticky summer of wearing minimal clothing. And as the evenings begin to grow chillier, a shirt like hers is the perfect substitute for a light jacket that isn’t a chore to take on and off.

Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Plaid Shirts Inspired by Joanna Gaines

August weather brings them out of storage, and the following weeks is where plaid flannels can really shine. As showcased by celebrities time and time again, the classic style is a wardrobe staple for fall that can be dressed up or down. Last year, for example, Hilary Duff threw hers over gym clothes, whereas Megan Fox dressed hers up with edgy pants for a night out.

We don’t know exactly what brand of flannel Gaines wore, but there are plenty of similar, well-loved styles on Amazon. 

Blooming Jelly Plaid Flannel, $25

Amazon Blooming Jelly Womens Long Sleeve Shirts Flannel

Amazon

This orange one from Blooming Jelly looks strikingly similar to the Magnolia Network star’s. For $25, its quality is unmatched — it’s made of a thicker material that one reviewer said is “not thin but not too heavy,” and the sizing is comfortably baggy. 

Sweaty Rocks Plaid Button-Down, $28

Amazon SweatyRocks Women's Long Sleeve Collar Long Button Down Plaid Shirt

Amazon

If you prefer the shacket look, this neutral plaid button-up has a boxy fit that resembles one with flap front pockets. It’s available in over 10 colors and has more than 3,800 five-star ratings, with reviewers calling it “perfect for fall.” 

One person, who styles it around their waist like Gaines, raved, “I seriously have probably worn this even in the summer every day with like every one of my outfits.” So clearly, it’s a good pick for all seasons.

As temperatures continue to drop, you don’t want to find yourself without a clean flannel — so now is a good time to stock up on a few favorites. That way, you can always have one to layer over sweaters, under vests, and around your waist — the combinations are aplenty. 

Shop soft flannels for all your upcoming fall adventures below. Adorable pumpkin patch photos await!

Wenrine Button-Down Flannel, $27

Amazon Wenrine Womens Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt

Amazon

Lumister Oversized Plaid Button-Down, $21 (Save 10%)

Amazon Lumister Oversized Flannel Shirt

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Classic Long-Sleeve Button-Down, Starting at $13

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt

Amazon

Nuoreel Classic Plaid Shirt, $26 (Save 7%)

Amazon NUOREEL Women's Classic Plaid Shirt

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Celebs in Baggy Jeans Tout
Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Celebs Are Wearing Baggy Jeans Right Now — These Lookalikes Start at $13
Jennifer Lopez attends "The Mother" Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Jennifer Lopez Layered a $200 Linen Top Over Her Bikini — Where to Buy It, Plus Similar Styles Starting at Just $24
Katie Holmes Striped Dress Tout
Katie Holmes Made Meghan Markle's Strapless Striped Dress Look Totally Different with a Simple Shoe Swap
Related Articles
Katie Holmes Striped Dress Tout
Katie Holmes Made Meghan Markle's Strapless Striped Dress Look Totally Different with a Simple Shoe Swap
Jennifer Lopez attends "The Mother" Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Jennifer Lopez Layered a $200 Linen Top Over Her Bikini — Where to Buy It, Plus Similar Styles Starting at Just $24
lounge set tout
This ‘Very Soft and Comfortable’ Lounge Set Comes in 26 Colors — and It's on Sale for Just $31
Cariuma sale tout
The Comfy Sneakers Helen Mirren Owns Rarely Go on Sale, but We Have an Exclusive Code for the Next 48 Hours
Ree Drummond Summer Launch
9 Summer-to-Fall Styles from Ree Drummond’s Fashion Line at Walmart — All on Sale for Under $20
fuzzy slippers tout
These Fuzzy Slippers Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re on Sale for as Little $12 at Amazon
Target wardrobe basics sale
Target's Sale on Women's Clothes Starts at Just $3 — but It Ends in 48 Hours
Breathable Underwear for Women
15 Breathable Underwear That Are Both Practical And Cute
Bandolier Sale Tout
Celebrities Keep Carrying These Pretty and Practical Phone Cases, and Now They're on Sale for Up to 80% Off
Tory Burch Private Sale Tout
At Tory Burch's Summer Sale, the Best Shoes, Bags, and Clothes Are Up to 73% Off
Ballet Flat Roundup Tout
Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift Are Wearing Ballet Flats for Fall — so We Found Similar Styles Starting at $19
LILLUSORY Cardigan Apricot Tout
Shoppers Are Grabbing This ‘Perfectly Oversized’ Amazon Cardigan on Sale for $32 Ahead of Fall
Gigi Hadid Get the Look: Button-Downs
Gigi Hadid Wore a Fall-Ready Version of the Blouse Celebs Have Been Wearing All Summer — Get the Look from $18
Creep on the Food at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, from Last of Us Ravioli to Bloody Snowballs
The Best Food at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights— from 'Last of Us' Mushroom Ravioli to 'Chucky' Fried Chicken
Amazon Secret Summer Sweater Section Tout
Amazon Has a Secret Summer Sweater Section, and We Found the 12 Best Options for $30 or Less
Dunkin pumpkin return
Dunkin's Fall Menu Is Here — Including the Pumpkin Spice Latte