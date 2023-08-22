Lifestyle Fashion Joanna Gaines Is Already Breaking Out This Fall Layering Staple, and You Should Too Shop plaid button-downs starting at $13 By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 22, 2023 05:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween decorations seem to emerge earlier and earlier every year. And this season, plaid button-down shirts are joining the pre-fall party. The shirts entered the scene via the one and only Joanna Gaines, who wore a rust orange plaid button-down in the perfect late summer fashion: tied around her waist. The pseudo-belt perfectly accessorized her simple outfit of jean shorts and a white tank, which she wore next to husband Chip Gaines in a recent Instagram. Gaines’ styling of the top is the ideal way to reintroduce layering after a sticky summer of wearing minimal clothing. And as the evenings begin to grow chillier, a shirt like hers is the perfect substitute for a light jacket that isn’t a chore to take on and off. Joanna Gaines/Instagram Plaid Shirts Inspired by Joanna Gaines Blooming Jelly Plaid Flannel, $24.99 Sweaty Rocks Plaid Button-Down, $27.99 Wenrine Button-Down Flannel, $26.99 Lumister Oversized Plaid Button-Down, $20.69 (orig. $22.99) Amazon Essentials Classic Long-Sleeve Button-Down, $13.14–$20.90 Nuoreel Classic Plaid Shirt, $25.99 (orig. $27.99) Mindy Kaling's Breezy Long-Sleeve Dress Is Perfect for Transitional Weather, and You Can Buy Similar Styles Starting at $34 August weather brings them out of storage, and the following weeks is where plaid flannels can really shine. As showcased by celebrities time and time again, the classic style is a wardrobe staple for fall that can be dressed up or down. Last year, for example, Hilary Duff threw hers over gym clothes, whereas Megan Fox dressed hers up with edgy pants for a night out. We don’t know exactly what brand of flannel Gaines wore, but there are plenty of similar, well-loved styles on Amazon. Blooming Jelly Plaid Flannel, $25 Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 This orange one from Blooming Jelly looks strikingly similar to the Magnolia Network star’s. For $25, its quality is unmatched — it’s made of a thicker material that one reviewer said is “not thin but not too heavy,” and the sizing is comfortably baggy. Sweaty Rocks Plaid Button-Down, $28 Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 If you prefer the shacket look, this neutral plaid button-up has a boxy fit that resembles one with flap front pockets. It’s available in over 10 colors and has more than 3,800 five-star ratings, with reviewers calling it “perfect for fall.” One person, who styles it around their waist like Gaines, raved, “I seriously have probably worn this even in the summer every day with like every one of my outfits.” So clearly, it’s a good pick for all seasons. As temperatures continue to drop, you don’t want to find yourself without a clean flannel — so now is a good time to stock up on a few favorites. That way, you can always have one to layer over sweaters, under vests, and around your waist — the combinations are aplenty. Shop soft flannels for all your upcoming fall adventures below. Adorable pumpkin patch photos await! Wenrine Button-Down Flannel, $27 Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 Lumister Oversized Plaid Button-Down, $21 (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 $21 Amazon Essentials Classic Long-Sleeve Button-Down, Starting at $13 Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 Nuoreel Classic Plaid Shirt, $26 (Save 7%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $24 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Celebs Are Wearing Baggy Jeans Right Now — These Lookalikes Start at $13 Jennifer Lopez Layered a $200 Linen Top Over Her Bikini — Where to Buy It, Plus Similar Styles Starting at Just $24 Katie Holmes Made Meghan Markle's Strapless Striped Dress Look Totally Different with a Simple Shoe Swap