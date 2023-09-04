Joanna Gaines Gives a Sneak Peek of New Waco Hotel Including a Lavish Library Setup

Hotel 1928 is set to open on Nov. 1

Published on September 4, 2023 01:59PM EDT
Joanna Gaines new hotel
Joanna Gaines hugs the high gloss Venetian plaster walls in Hotel 1928. Photo:

joannagaines/Instagram

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new hotel is getting closer to its grand opening.

On Sunday, Joanna gave followers a sneak peek at the early 20th-century hotel, Hotel 1928, she and her husband have been restoring. 

She posted a few pictures and videos to her Instagram, showing fans some of the stunning details in the Waco, Texas, hotel that the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star describes as “some of my favorites.” 

In the first video, Joanna, wearing a hard hat over a baseball cap, gives the camera a cheeky smile before embracing the walls finished in black high gloss Venetian plaster.

Joanna Gaines new hotel
One of the staircases in Chip and Joanna Gaines' new hotel's library.

joannagaines/Instagram

In another clip, she pans the camera around to show off the unfinished library, which features a grand double staircase. While scaffolding covers the room, the end of the video gives visitors a preview of one of the staircases found in the communal space. 

The mom of five also shared some photos of the finishes in the Instagram post. 

One photo shows the green leather banquettes the couple installed into their hometown hotel. Another photo gives fans a look at the custom mosaic tiling found on the floor of the Gaines’ new property. 

Joanna Gaines new hotel
Green leather banquettes and custom mosaic tiles in the Hotel 1928.

joannagaines/Instagram

In August, Chip and Joanna announced their new hotel was taking reservations for a grand opening of Nov. 1.

Located in the stars' hometown of Waco, Texas, the property occupies the former Grand Karem Shrine Building, which has been completely renovated and redesigned by the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home stars. The address at 701 Washington Street is just six blocks (about a three minute drive or a ten minute walk) from the Gaines's Magnolia Market at the Silos shopping and dining destination, which attracts fans from all over the world.

Joanna and Chip Gaines
Chip and Joanna Gaines and the exterior of Hotel 1928. Larry Busacca/Getty; Getty

Hotel 1928, which is named for the year the original structure was built, will feature three eateries, 33 guest rooms and more than 6,600 square feet of event space for travelers and locals alike.

The restoration of Hotel 1928 has been a long time coming. The couple announced their plans to fix up the building back in Oct 2019.

“If you’ve followed our work, you might notice a pattern — that time and time again, Chip and I are drawn to projects that emphasize the value of home,” Joanna wrote in a post on her blog in April. She explained they went all-in on this project because “it bridges what we’re most passionate about—home, hospitality, and restoration.” 

In April, the couple announced they’d be bringing fans along with them in the renovation process with a new show on the Magnolia Network called Fixer Upper: The Hotel, which is set to premiere in November

The six-episode series will follow the Gaineses as they renovate the historic building.

