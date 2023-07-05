Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrated the Fourth with a boat ride and water sports.

On Tuesday, the Magnolia Network star, 45, shared a sweet video on her Instagram that showed her family enjoying the Fourth of July. In the video, Joanna's family fishes off the side of a boat and races on jet skis as they celebrate the national holiday.

"Catching what we can and chasing the sun home ... Happy 4th 🇺🇸," she captioned the video.

She and her husband Chip share five children: Drake, 18, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 13, and Crew, 4.



In an Instagram post shared Monday, Joanna’s youngest child Crew joined her in the kitchen to help make Fourth of July cake pops. In the post, Crew is photographed dipping a cake pop in melted red chocolate wafers.

“Test Kitchen Camp with Crew. Today’s recipe: 4th of July cake pops!” she captioned the series of photos, adding that followers can swipe through the images to find the recipe.

In April, Joanna shared photos of her family vacation to South Korea. Posting an Instagram Reel, the Magnolia mogul's older set of kids are pictured with their cousins, enjoying cafés and shopping as they explored Seoul, where Joanna's mom was born and raised.

"These little quarter-Korean kids love all the Korean soups. My mom fed this to them when they were babies so they are familiar w all the flavors," Joanna noted in a photo where Crew happily enjoyed a bowl of soup.

"For years, my mother has talked about taking her three daughters to Seoul, Korea when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. And for years, that's all it was—a dream we'd talk about in that 'maybe, someday' way we all do when something feels just a little out of reach."

"But this year, we decided to finally book it, and we convinced 24 members of our family to come with us to visit the place where my mom grew up," the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star wrote in the caption.