Joanna Gaines' Fall Collection at Target Is Already Available, and Prices Start at $4

Including farmhouse-inspired furniture, timeless tableware, and an Adele-used tumbler

Published on July 31, 2023 07:00AM EDT

If you can’t wait for chillier days full of apple picking, pumpkin-spiced lattes, and farmhouse dinners, we have great news: You can indulge in everything the season offers before temps drop thanks to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new home collection. The Target line, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, launched over 100 pieces of furniture, decor, and more starting at just $4. But you’ll want to act fast, as some items are already selling out. 

Fans of Fixer Upper’s inspiring home makeovers will love the early fall collection’s farmhouse modern aesthetic. From earth-toned dishware to boucle furniture, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s latest installment exudes timeless charm. Target customers seem to agree, having already left five-star reviews for the line’s kitchen essentials like a handy spoon rest, a serving paddle, and a rustic kitchen towel that’s only $4.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wooden Mug Tree

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wooden Mug Tree - Hearth & Handâ¢ with Magnolia

Target

Show off your favorite mugs with this shopper-loved mug tree. It’s crafted from arcadia wood and has six hooks to hold your most-used cups. Plus, it only stands 15 inches tall and 7 inches wide — taking up little counter space. While you’re browsing, consider adding this gorgeous olive green mug to your cart for $7.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Stanley Tumbler

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler

Target

Wherever you’re headed now into fall, you won’t regret bringing a Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler. Adele relied on this 40-ounce water bottle to stay hydrated during filming for Carpool Karaoke, and now you can shop it in six exclusive colors: basic brown, navy voyage, peet moss, serene green, sour cream, and twilight taupe. The PEOPLE-approved water bottle can keep beverages like apple cider hot for 11 hours or cold for two days. 

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Boucle Upholstered Wood Arm Chair

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Boucle Upholstered Wood Arm Chair

Target

The collection is also full of charming, farmhouse-inspired furniture, like this cabin chic boucle armchair. The conversation piece comes with an upholstered, removable padded seat and back cushion with a comfortable headrest, which is strapped in by two pieces of faux leather. It’s available in two calm, neutral colors — oatmeal and olive green — that will suit most decorating styles and add subtle flair to any room. 

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Pour Over Coffee Maker

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 13oz Pour Over Coffee Maker

Target

Another standout piece is the Pour Over Coffee Maker which doubles as decor. Target shoppers call the handy item a “coffee lover’s dream” since the simple process provides a smooth, flavorful cup of coffee. The elegant free-standing brewer has a 13 fluidounce capacity and will look at home on any coffee corner like this stunning two-door buffet cabinet or wood accent table.

There are dozens more fantastic fall finds where these came from over at Target, but we strongly suggest shopping anything you’re eyeing right now while they’re still in stock, ahead of the cozier season.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Waffled Cotton Dishcloth Set

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4pk Waffled Cotton Dishcloth Set

Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Grid Lines Matelassé Euro Bed Pillow

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Grid Lines MatelassÃ© Euro Bed Pillow

Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 20-Inch Metal Task Lamp with USB Port

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Metal Task Lamp with USB Port Terracotta Brown (Includes LED Light Bulb)

Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Grooved Wood with Glass 4-Door Arch Cabinet

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Grooved Wood with Glass 4-Door Arch Cabinet - Natural - Hearth & Hand

Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Tiered Wood & Metal Nested Round Serving Stand

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Tiered Wood & Metal Nested Round Serving Stand Brass/Brown

Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Boucle Upholstered Square Cocktail Ottoman

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Boucle Upholstered Square Cocktail Ottoman - Hearth & Hand

Target

