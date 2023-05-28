Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her and Husband Chip's Son Drake's High School Graduation: 'So Proud'

“It feels like just yesterday that we were cheering him on as he took his first steps," the 'Fixer Upper' star said

By
Updated on May 28, 2023 01:19 PM
tdy_pop_guth_chip_joanna_171017_1920x1080-today-vid-canonical-featured-desktop2x.jpg

Joanna Gainesson Drake is officially a high school graduate!

On Saturday, the Fixer Upper star commemorated her and husband Chip’s firstborn graduating from high school with an Instagram video showing moments from his childhood captured on camera.

“It feels like just yesterday that we were cheering him on as he took his first steps…but last weekend, as he walked across the stage to receive his high school diploma (!!) we were cheering him on as he took his first steps into a world beyond what he’s known,” Joanna, 45, said of her 18-year-old.

“We’re so proud of you, Drake,” she added with a red heart emoji and a hashtag of his baseball jersey number, 16.

The Magnolia Network founder also shared a sweet photo of Drake hugging his youngest brother Crew, 4, while he waited in his seat to receive his diploma.

“Melt. My. Heart. ❤️,” the mom of five captioned the tender moment on Instagram.

Back in August when Drake started his senior year, Joanna and Chip, 48, spoke with PEOPLE about how emotional it was to know her oldest would soon be leaving the nest.

"I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, I remember him being a baby and then how did this happen?'” she said. “So that's where, for us, it's like, how do you slow down time? Because we know time actually doesn't slow down.”

"There's seven of us, but knowing the second that one baby leaves, it changes that dynamic,” she noted of Drake leaving for college.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, Chip said he was choosing to focus on all the exciting aspects of watching Drake prepare for his next chapter. "I think, like anything, we've done our job. And now with this little boy, man, whatever he is, it's going to be exciting to see what he becomes, and I think it's healthy,” he added.

Along with Drake and Crew, the couple also share son Duke, 15, and daughters Ella Rose, 16, and Emmie Kay, 13.

