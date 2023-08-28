Lifestyle Food Joanna Gaines and Son Crew, 5, Harvest 10 Gallons of Honey from the Bees on Their Waco Property The Magnolia founder had a busy day with her youngest son Crew By Sam Burros Sam Burros Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 28, 2023 03:36PM EDT Trending Videos Joanna Gaines and Crew get ready to harvest some honey. Photo: joannagaines/Instagram Joanna Gaines and her son Crew had an un-bee-lievable day together. On Sunday, the Magnolia founder shared a video to Instagram showing her family’s honey haul after a successful day of harvesting from their bee farm. The cute video starts with a suited-up Gaines walking over to a mirror to give the camera a big thumbs and a smile. She follows her youngest child Crew, 5, to the bee boxes on their Waco, TX property. The littlest Gaines quickly inspects the beehives before they start harvesting. The camera shows a slab from the hive covered in bees resting on the comb. Crew holds a box open to let others transfer pieces of clean honeycomb from other boxes into his. Joanna Gaines's bees. joannagaines/Instagram Chip and Joanna Gaines' Waco Hotel Is Now Accepting Reservations! Here’s How to Get One In a different clip, Crew is seen brushing the hive with the help of his mother, clearing the comb of any bees. After a long day of work in the Texas sun, a tired Crew rests underneath a tree before the family begins extracting the honey. Now inside, Gaines holds up a slab of honeycomb and runs a blade through the structure removing any of the excess. Crew samples a piece of the fallen comb and gives his mom a big thumbs up. Joanna Gaines harvests and jars honey from her bees. joannagaines/Instagram Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Creating a Roller Skating Dance Competition TV Show — Here's Why They place the slabs of honeycomb into an extractor. Crew turns the crank, spinning the comb at great speeds causing the honey to fall out. A thick golden stream of unfiltered honey flows into a gallon bucket. Gaines begins filling jars full of the honey to save for later. Joanna Gaines harvested ten gallons of honey. Joanna Gaines/Instagram ‘Silos Baking Competition’ Crowns First Season’s Winner — Get the Winning Recipe Now Available at Joanna Gaines’ Bakery (Exclusive) In a photo showing her bounty at the end of the video, Gaines’s table is covered in jars of all sizes filled with golden honey. “Grateful for the ten gallons of beautiful, golden honey,” Gaines writes in the caption. “Well done, you amazing little bees.” Joanna and her son Crew. Instagram/joannagaines Kendall Jenner Drinks Tequila with Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye in Fun TikTok Gaines and her husband Chip share five children: Drake, 18, Ella, 16, Duke, 15, Emmie, 13, and Crew. The Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star has been documenting a lot of adorable activities with her youngest. In July, Joanna and Crew prepared a batch of cake pops for the July 4th holiday. Earlier in the summer, she also made homemade strawberry jam with her little sous.