Joan Collins Reveals Her Surprising Shopping Habits: ‘I Love Target’

The 'Dynasty' star said she recently bought a $28 leopard-print swimsuit at the retail chain, and "everybody thought it was Dolce"

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 08:18PM EDT
Joan Collins
Joan Collins poses at the V&A Summer Party in London in June 2023. Photo:

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Joan Collins may be a timeless fashion and television icon, but she’s not above shopping on a budget.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, he actress, 90, revealed that she’s “not averse to buying things at Target.”

“I love Target,” Collins confessed, before sharing what her most recent purchase at the U.S. retail chain was.

“A leopard-skin bathing suit, which I photographed on Instagram,” she told the outlet, adding that it cost $28. 

“It got so many likes — everybody thought it was Dolce,” the Dynasty star said of the swimsuit.

Joan Collins
Joan Collins revealed in a new interview that she loves shopping at Target. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Part of her appreciation for buying on a budget might be because she doesn’t get half the fashion freebies someone would assume she does. She denied receiving a plethora of gifts when asked, but did reveal some of the freebies she has collected over the years.

“Oh, when I was doing Dynasty I would go to Paris sometimes, for Dior. I knew [Gianni] Versace very well. Versace gifted me with several beautiful things that I still have,” she shared.

Collins then listed some of the fabulous gifts she received from the Italian fashion house founder.

“A black leather jacket covered in big gold coins. A felt crossover skirt with a huge embroidered dragon on it, which I still have. Several jackets, which I have.”

Reflecting on whether she’s into purging her closet, Collins added, “You know, they say if you have something and you haven’t worn it for a year, get rid of it? I don’t believe in that.”

Joan Collins
Joan Collins recalled some of the gifts she received from designers over the years. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The Golden Globe winner has previously made her opinions about fashions dos and don’ts quite clear. In 2019, she told Vogue she thought wearing jeans is “tragic.”

“I really hope that people will spend more money on clothes, because nobody dresses up anymore,” she said. “I find that very sad, because it will be the end of women buying elegant clothes in stores. Everybody’s going to end up in jeans and T-shirts, which I think is tragic.”

Elaborating on her opposition to more casual dressing, Collins said, “I hate jeans. I hate them, they’re so unflattering.”

T-shirts aren’t much better. 

“I’m not keen on T-shirts with logos, either,” she told the outlet. “I like to be comfortable, but I want to be elegant, too. I don’t really fit in with the L.A. lifestyle because everyone’s in T-shirts and jeans, and I don’t like that look.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ironically, Collins started her own denim line with businessman Philip Green in the early 1980s. But, as she wrote in an essay for the Daily Mail in 2010, she started the line because “designer jeans were not as common” at the time. 

“I thought it would be interesting,” she explained.

Related Articles
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone Says Christian Siriano's Clothes Make Her Feel 'Very Much Like a Woman'
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco Posts Hilarious Video of Second Attempt to Recreate Influencer's Hairstyle: 'I'm Scared!'
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Sports Striking Asymmetrical Top as She Leaves Album Release Party in New York City
Kendall Jenner Spends the Start of NYFW in Favor of Parading Around in a Bikini with Her Dog
Kendall Jenner Skips the Start of NYFW in Favor of Parading Around in a Bikini with Her Dog
Jennifer Aniston Lolavie anniversary instagram post
Jennifer Aniston Shares a Rare Baby Photo in Honor of LolaVie's 2nd Anniversary: ‘So Much More to Come’
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walk home in New York City on 9/7/23
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have a Coordinating Couples Outing in Cool Button-Downs Ahead of Anniversary
Selena Gomez Shares Contemplative Makeup-Free Selfie
Selena Gomez Shares Contemplative Makeup-Free Selfie
Charlize Theron NYFW New york fashion week 09 07 23
Charlize Theron Captures Casual Elegance During New York City Outing — See the Pics
Millie Bobby Brown and FiancÃ© Jake Bongiovi Do Couples Q&A as He Does Her Make-Up
Millie Bobby Brown's Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Does Her Makeup and the Results are Hilarious — Watch
Christina Aguilera stops by Tribeca in New York City.
Christina Aguilera Rocks Nude Illusion Feben Dress with Gold Boots During New York Fashion Week
Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, Birkenstock Gilt Sale
Dozens of Birkenstock Sandals Are Secretly on Sale for as Little as $80 — but Sizes Are Selling Out Fast
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Charlize Theron attends the grand opening of Breitling's Meatpacking boutique on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Charlize Theron Doesn't Believe in Fashion Regrets: 'I Was Feeling Myself'
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren shopping in Beverly Hills
Jessica Alba Shopped in a Matching Set, and This Lookalike Proves You Can Get a Whole Outfit for Under $50
Shrek Crocs Collab
Crocs to Release 'Wonderfully Hideous' Neon Green Shrek Clogs — Complete with Ears!
Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber
Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber
Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA - "9-1-1" at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Jennifer Love Hewitt Asks Followers to 'Be Kind' After Speculation She Got a Brow Lift: 'Spread Love'