Joan Collins Opens Up About Ex-Husbands and Marrying Younger Men: 'Love Has No Limits'

Joan Collins is opening up about her love life!

In a new interview with The Times, the 90-year-old Dynasty star got candid about her previous romantic partners — and their tendency to be much younger than she is.

When asked why so many of her husbands and boyfriends have been on the younger side, the actress had a simple response: “I don’t know.”

"Love has no limits," she told The Times.

Joan Collins and her fifth husband Percy Gibson, whom she has been married to since 2002. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Collins, who is currently married to theater producer Percy Gibson, also admitted that “it takes a lot to charm me.”

Gibson, who is 32 years Collins’ junior at 58, first charmed her in 2000 while she was working on the play Love Letters, which he produced. He is her fifth husband, and the pair has been married for over two decades now.

The actress joked that she initially thought her now-husband was gay when they first crossed paths — until Gibson offered to buy her eyeliner and mistakenly brought her mascara.

“It was a joke,” she told the magazine. “I joke. I try to joke a lot, but unfortunately a lot of people take me seriously. Of course, it was a joke.”

The Golden Globe winner also recalled her four marriages prior to Gibson, which, according to the British actress, were rife with infidelity and abuse.

“They all got money out of me, actually,” she told The Times of her former husbands — except her third husband, businessman Ron Kass, because by the time they divorced “there was no money left.”

Collins also reflected on her relationship to second husband Anthony Newley, who is the father of two of her three children: daughter Tara Newley, 59, and son Alexander Newley, 57. She also has a daughter, 51-year-old Katyana Kass, with ex-husband Kass.

Joan Collins with daughter Tara Newley and son Alexander Newley. STILLS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

“I realized that Anthony Newley was a genius and fascinating and I think I felt that he would be a really good father and my children would inherit some of his brilliance and magic, Which they did, I was happy to say, but he was flawed,” the Esther and the King actress told the magazine of her former husband, a Grammy-winning singer and Academy Award-nominated songwriter for the score of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

She added, “He wasn’t able to be a good father or a good husband and he was absolutely bonkers about women.”

Thankfully, Collins has found happiness with husband No. 5.

“He’s been a company manager since he was 19,” she said of Gibson. “So he’s used to dealing with actors and producers and directors and divas.”

Joan Collins and husband Percy Gibson together in 2002, the year they tied the knot. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty

When asked if her comment about “divas” means that Gibson knows how to “handle” Collins, who is known for her ability to portray divas on-screen, admitted (after some resistance) that it does, in fact, mean just that.

“I know,” she told The Times, “because he’s a man.”