Joan Collins Opens Up About Ex-Husbands and Marrying Younger Men: 'Love Has No Limits'

The "Dynasty" alum spoke openly about her former relationships — and now-husband of two decades, producer Percy Gibson — in a new interview

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
Published on July 8, 2023 06:58PM EDT
Joan Collins
When asked about her tendency to date younger men, Joan Collins said that "love has no limits.". Photo:

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Joan Collins is opening up about her love life!

In a new interview with The Times, the 90-year-old Dynasty star got candid about her previous romantic partners — and their tendency to be much younger than she is.

When asked why so many of her husbands and boyfriends have been on the younger side, the actress had a simple response: “I don’t know.”

"Love has no limits," she told The Times.

Dame Joan Collins (L) and Percy Gibson attend an after party following Dame Joan Collins' one woman show "Joan Collins: Unscripted" at the Cafe Royal on September 30, 2016 in London, England
Joan Collins and her fifth husband Percy Gibson, whom she has been married to since 2002. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Collins, who is currently married to theater producer Percy Gibson, also admitted that “it takes a lot to charm me.”

Gibson, who is 32 years Collins’ junior at 58, first charmed her in 2000 while she was working on the play Love Letters, which he produced. He is her fifth husband, and the pair has been married for over two decades now.

The actress joked that she initially thought her now-husband was gay when they first crossed paths — until Gibson offered to buy her eyeliner and mistakenly brought her mascara.

“It was a joke,” she told the magazine. “I joke. I try to joke a lot, but unfortunately a lot of people take me seriously. Of course, it was a joke.”

The Golden Globe winner also recalled her four marriages prior to Gibson, which, according to the British actress, were rife with infidelity and abuse.

“They all got money out of me, actually,” she told The Times of her former husbands — except her third husband, businessman Ron Kass, because by the time they divorced “there was no money left.”

Collins also reflected on her relationship to second husband Anthony Newley, who is the father of two of her three children: daughter Tara Newley, 59, and son Alexander Newley, 57. She also has a daughter, 51-year-old Katyana Kass, with ex-husband Kass.

Joan Collins life in pictures
Joan Collins with daughter Tara Newley and son Alexander Newley. STILLS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

“I realized that Anthony Newley was a genius and fascinating and I think I felt that he would be a really good father and my children would inherit some of his brilliance and magic, Which they did, I was happy to say, but he was flawed,” the Esther and the King actress told the magazine of her former husband, a Grammy-winning singer and Academy Award-nominated songwriter for the score of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

She added, “He wasn’t able to be a good father or a good husband and he was absolutely bonkers about women.”

Thankfully, Collins has found happiness with husband No. 5.

“He’s been a company manager since he was 19,” she said of Gibson. “So he’s used to dealing with actors and producers and directors and divas.”

Joan Collins and Husband Percy Gibson during 2002 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Graydon Carter - Arrivals at Morton's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, United States
Joan Collins and husband Percy Gibson together in 2002, the year they tied the knot. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty

When asked if her comment about “divas” means that Gibson knows how to “handle” Collins, who is known for her ability to portray divas on-screen, admitted (after some resistance) that it does, in fact, mean just that.

“I know,” she told The Times, “because he’s a man.”

