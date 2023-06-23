Entertainment TV Joan Collins Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Katy's 51st Birthday: 'Proud Mother' The 'Dynasty' alum shared an Instagram tribute to her daughter Katy in honor of her 51st birthday By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on June 23, 2023 09:08PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: joan collins/instagram Joan Collins is feeling festive! On Thursday, the Dynasty alum, 90, went on Instagram to share a photo from her daughter Katy's birthday celebration. Joan Collins' 3 Children: Everything to Know "Happy to celebrate my beautiful daughter Katy's birthday with a lovely dinner party with all her friends. #birthdaygirl #celebration #party #friends #proudmother," she wrote. For the festivities, Collins wore a blue off-the-shoulder pattern dress with her hair slicked back and a silver statement necklace. Katy opted for green attire that was accessorized with a large black headband. Katy turned 51 on Tuesday and received plenty of birthday love from celebrity friends like Jane Seymour, who commented, "You both look so beautiful Congrats😍🎉." Gabriela Peacock wrote, "Happy birthday to Katy ❤️ @joancollinsdbe," and Alana Stwart added, "Happy birthday, Katy!🎂💐" Collins welcomed her youngest daughter Katy with her third husband, Ron Kass. The actress is also a mother to daughter Tara Newley, 59, and son Alexander Newley, 57, whom she welcomed with her second husband, Anthony Newley. Jeff Spicer/Getty While Collins has kept much of her family life private, she candidly opened up about Katy's near-fatal childhood car accident in her 2022 documentary, This Is Joan Collins, and referred to it as the "worst thing that ever happened" to her. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "She was knocked down by a car and sustained very serious brain injuries, and I was told that she was going to die. She was in a coma for a very long time," Collins said.