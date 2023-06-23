Joan Collins Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Katy's 51st Birthday: 'Proud Mother'

The 'Dynasty' alum shared an Instagram tribute to her daughter Katy in honor of her 51st birthday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Updated on June 23, 2023 09:08PM EDT
Joan Collins Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Katy's Birthday: 'Proud Mother'
Photo:

joan collins/instagram

Joan Collins is feeling festive!

On Thursday, the Dynasty alum, 90, went on Instagram to share a photo from her daughter Katy's birthday celebration.

"Happy to celebrate my beautiful daughter Katy's birthday with a lovely dinner party with all her friends. #birthdaygirl #celebration #party #friends #proudmother," she wrote.

For the festivities, Collins wore a blue off-the-shoulder pattern dress with her hair slicked back and a silver statement necklace. Katy opted for green attire that was accessorized with a large black headband.

Katy turned 51 on Tuesday and received plenty of birthday love from celebrity friends like Jane Seymour, who commented, "You both look so beautiful Congrats😍🎉." Gabriela Peacock wrote, "Happy birthday to Katy ❤️ @joancollinsdbe," and Alana Stwart added, "Happy birthday, Katy!🎂💐"

Collins welcomed her youngest daughter Katy with her third husband, Ron Kass. The actress is also a mother to daughter Tara Newley, 59, and son Alexander Newley, 57, whom she welcomed with her second husband, Anthony Newley.

Katy Kass, Joan Collins and Tara Newley attend as auction house hosts champagne reception to preview a selection of the 1000-lot estate of the late author Jackie Collins ahead of the Los Angeles sale in May at Bonhams on May 3, 2017 in London, England
Jeff Spicer/Getty

While Collins has kept much of her family life private, she candidly opened up about Katy's near-fatal childhood car accident in her 2022 documentary, This Is Joan Collins, and referred to it as the "worst thing that ever happened" to her.

"She was knocked down by a car and sustained very serious brain injuries, and I was told that she was going to die. She was in a coma for a very long time," Collins said.

