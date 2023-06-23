Joan Collins Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Katy's 51st Birthday: 'Proud Mother'

Joan Collins is feeling festive!

On Thursday, the Dynasty alum, 90, went on Instagram to share a photo from her daughter Katy's birthday celebration.

"Happy to celebrate my beautiful daughter Katy's birthday with a lovely dinner party with all her friends. #birthdaygirl #celebration #party #friends #proudmother," she wrote.

For the festivities, Collins wore a blue off-the-shoulder pattern dress with her hair slicked back and a silver statement necklace. Katy opted for green attire that was accessorized with a large black headband.

Katy turned 51 on Tuesday and received plenty of birthday love from celebrity friends like Jane Seymour, who commented, "You both look so beautiful Congrats😍🎉." Gabriela Peacock wrote, "Happy birthday to Katy ❤️ @joancollinsdbe," and Alana Stwart added, "Happy birthday, Katy!🎂💐"

Collins welcomed her youngest daughter Katy with her third husband, Ron Kass. The actress is also a mother to daughter Tara Newley, 59, and son Alexander Newley, 57, whom she welcomed with her second husband, Anthony Newley.

Jeff Spicer/Getty

While Collins has kept much of her family life private, she candidly opened up about Katy's near-fatal childhood car accident in her 2022 documentary, This Is Joan Collins, and referred to it as the "worst thing that ever happened" to her.

"She was knocked down by a car and sustained very serious brain injuries, and I was told that she was going to die. She was in a coma for a very long time," Collins said.

