Style Icon at 90! Dame Joan Collins Looks Fab in Florals on Milestone Birthday

Dame Joan Collins proved she is a timeless fashion icon, as she stepped out in florals on her 90th birthday on Tuesday.

The Dynasty legend showed off her unwavering style while heading out with husband Percy Gibson, 58, in London to mark her milestone occasion.

Collins was all smiles as she wore a white-and-red floral-print dress with a mid-length flared skirt, topped with a white blazer, matching the sunny weather in the city.

The British actress accessorized her birthday look with a white belt, a pair of white court heels, oversized sunglasses and a wide-brimmed straw hat, bringing that statement appeal fans have come to know and love from the star over the decades.

Dame Joan Collins on her 90th birthday. Splash News





An outfit from Collins isn’t complete, though, without the star’s signature shade of popping pink lipstick — which was on full display as she posed for cameras, before heading into a car with Gibson.

Collins has upheld her status as the ultimate style icon throughout her long-reigning career, and is showing no signs of letting that title go as she hits 90.

Last month, the industry icon showed off her timeless style while searching for a blooming wisteria tree with her Hollywood producer husband.

Joan Collins and husband Percy Gibson. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

In the cute two-part post, Collins was pictured leaning up against the branch of a tree in oversized sunglasses, gold earrings, a sheer black-and-white striped shirt, black pants, knee-high boots and her 1980s Saint Laurent leather jacket, which looked brand new.

Collins captioned the post, "Looking for the#wisteria which only blooms in the#spring, wearing @ysl jacket from the #80s#shoppingmycloset …wait! Looks like #ahubby found it!"

Fans in the comment section praised the star for her effortless style, saying things like, "you look absolutely incredible. The wisteria isn't bad either 👍❤️," "Nobody does it like Joan ❤️," and "Looking Fantastic as always!❤️."