See Joan Baez Get Candid in Trailer for New Documentary 'I Am a Noise'

The documentary showcases the singer's life through newly discovered home movies, diaries, artwork, therapy tapes and audio recordings

By
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Published on September 7, 2023 06:20PM EDT

Joan Baez is getting the documentary treatment.

The folk singer and activist is the subject of the forthcoming film Joan Baez I Am a Noise, which is "neither a conventional biopic nor a traditional concert film," according to a press release.

I Am a Noise paints a raw portrait of Baez, 82, that showcases her history and follows her throughout her final tour. The film, directed by Miri Navasky, Maeve O'Boyle, and Karen O'Connor, "delves into her extraordinary archive, including newly discovered home movies, diaries, artwork, therapy tapes, and audio recordings."

Additionally, it offers an intimate look at her career, as well as her "lifelong emotional struggles" and work as an activist. It also delves into her ill-fated romance with Bob Dylan.

"A searingly honest look at a living legend, this film is a compelling and deeply personal exploration of an iconic artist who has never told the full truth of her life, as she experienced it, until now," says the release.

Joan Baez Documentary
Joan Baez in 'Joan Baez I Am a Noise' documentary.

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

The first trailer, released on Thursday, features footage of Baez performing on stage over the years, dancing outside, protesting and her relationship with Dylan.

“I don’t think anybody at a young age who gets famous has the slightest idea that it’ll ever end,” she says in the trailer while walking through a field.

When discussing her career, she later adds, “I was the right voice at the right time; it just shot me in another whole stratosphere.”

The "Farewell, Angelina" musician also captures the experience of doing her final tour, which wrapped in 2019,

“I’ve always said I wouldn’t want to do a farewell tour because people who say that always come back,” she says in the trailer. “Maybe it’d be nice to celebrate 55 years of it.”

Joan Baez Documentary
Joan Baez.

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

Baez's music career began in 1959 at the Newport Folk Festival, where her she earned the nickname "Madonna" for its purity.

In the '60s, she wrote her own songs and began speaking out against the war in Vietnam.

In 1967, she was arrested for barricading the doors to a California draft office.

But that didn't stop her — she went on to deliver an memorable performance at Woodstock in 1969 and has remained a beloved singer-songwriter.

I Am a Noise will premiere in New York on Oct. 6 and will have a wider release, including Los Angeles, starting Oct. 13.

