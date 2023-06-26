New details about Jo Mersa Marley's cause of death have been revealed.

Marley died of "acute asthma exacerbation" after being infected by a common cold virus, according to documents from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office, obtained by Rolling Stone.

The report states that the 31-year-old grandson of reggae icon Bob Marley and son of Grammy Award-winning musician Stephen Marley was found "unresponsive" inside his vehicle in the parking lot of a Ross Dress for Less store on Dec. 26 last year. He was pronounced dead after officers attempted to administer CPR at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said that Marley had a history of asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia and had not been taking his asthma medication at the time of his death. He also visited a Florida hospital in March 2022 for a chest abscess, according to the report.

The report also states that Marley had informed his mother on Christmas Day that "he was feeling ill, ostensibly due to his asthma." His body showed no signs of injury, though his lung had evidence of congestion, hyper-expansion and increased mucus in its airwaves, along with black discoloration resulting from smoking.

A toxicology report found THC, the chemical in marijuana, as well as naloxone and 0.08% of ethanol in Marley's system at the time of his death.

“An acute asthma exacerbation due to viral illness is a common occurrence and considered a non-allergic event,” the report states. “Additionally, chronic smoking of combustible products such as tobacco or marijuana is dangerous in a person with asthma.”



Jo Mersa Marley in 2018. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Born in Jamaica in 1991, Marley moved to Miami at the age of 11, according to Rolling Stone. He attended Palmetto High School before enrolling at Miami Dade College, where he studied studio engineering. Marley was exposed to music at an early age while being raised by his father.

After beginning to write music in middle school, Marley released his first song "My Girl" — a collaboration with his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley — in 2010. In 2014, he dropped his first EP, titled Comfortable. His latest and second EP, Eternal, was released in 2021.

While promoting the tracks, Marley opened up about his grandfather — who died in 1981 at the age of 36 — telling Reggaeville.com about his legacy and sharing that his family remembers the late singer by reminiscing about the memories they had with him.



"We always hear those reflections, speaking about those things, about the role that he played not only as family member and father, but also in the world and the impact he had on the Reggae community and the Reggae culture, the roots, bringing forward the message of Rastafari and love, over all love," he explained at the time.

According to WZPP Radio, Marley is survived by his wife and daughter.

