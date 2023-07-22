Jo Koy Says He Has 'Nothing but the Best Love' for Ex Chelsea Handler: 'She's a Beautiful Person'

Handler previously admitted that she and Koy were unable to agree on "some behaviors," which contributed to their July 2022 split

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on July 22, 2023 02:50PM EDT
Jo Koy attends the "Here Lies Love" Broadway Opening Night; Chelsea Handler attends Variety Power of Comedy Presented By Inspire Brands
Joy Koy recently shared how he feels about his comedian ex Chelsea Handler after their breakup. Photo:

John Nacion/Getty Images; Mat Hayward/Variety via Getty Images

Jo Koy is getting candid about Chelsea Handler a year after their split.

The Easter Sunday actor, 52, reflected on his feelings for his ex — whom he split from in July 2022 — and said there are still no hard feelings between the two. 

“She’s a beautiful person, and, you know, we’re still friends,” Koy told Page Six at the opening of Here Lies Love on Broadway.

He went on to describe their 11-month relationship as “a beautiful time,” and praised the star, who just wrapped up her comedy tour across the U.S. last month.

Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards
Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler arrive at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“She’s doing beautiful things right now,” he added. “She’s crushing it right now, so I have nothing but the best love for her.”

Handler, 48, shared on Instagram in July 2022 that she and Koy had split by posting a video that they intended to share on their one-year anniversary. She wrote alongside the clip, "It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now."

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy photographed at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Brian Friedman/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

She shared more about the split on an episode of Brooke Shields' Now What? podcast in December, saying she had initially believed that Koy was the one.

"I really believed that this was my guy,” she said. “I thought, 'Oh my God, I won. Like, I got everything. I have my career, I have respect, I have my family, I have so many friends, I have all of these things.' And then I thought this was gonna be the person I spend my life with."

Handler admitted that she had been open to the idea of marriage since it was something important to Koy, but noted that toward the end of the relationship, “it just became clear that this was not my person."

"There were some behaviors that we couldn't agree on,” she explained. “It felt to me like I would have to abandon myself, which maybe I would have been OK to do if I were 20 or 25, but I wasn't willing to do that. No matter how much I loved this person — and I loved him so much — I was not going to abandon myself.”

"I am not going to change the way that I behave in order to make you feel more comfortable. I'm not doing that, and I had to walk away from something that I really believed was gonna be a forever relationship," Handler continued. "So that was difficult."

