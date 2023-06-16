Jo Dee Messina's South Atlanta Home Hits the Market for $3 Million

The country music star is selling her home in Brooks, Georgia — see inside

By Staff Author
Updated on June 16, 2023 03:21PM EDT
Country Music Superstar Jo Dee Messina Lists South Atlanta Home on the Market for $3 million
Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty ; www.JoDeeMessina.com

You too could be "doin' alright" if you buy Jo Dee Messina's peaceful sanctuary in Brooks, Georgia, which is now on the market. Custom-built in 2016 Messina's home is situated on a sprawling 5-acre estate close about an hour south of Atlanta.

The "Heads Carolina, Tails California" singer has lived in the home with her husband, businessman Chris Deffenbaugh, and their two sons Noah and Jonah. Messina, who is going on tour this summer, spoke in 2019 to The Pantagraph about loving life at home and on the road.

"There's a rhythm in touring, but there's also a rhythm at home and I'm comfortable in both spaces," Messina said. "I love performing and I also love being a mom."

Country Music Superstar Jo Dee Messina Lists South Atlanta Home on the Market for $3 million
Jo Dee Messina's Brooks, Georgia home for sale.

www.JoDeeMessina.com

She's been in "mom mode" in this 5,000 square feet residence, which embodies Southern charm with plenty of space to entertain, including a sunny kitchen with a large center island, perfect for casual gatherings. Adjacent to the kitchen, a delightful dining and sitting area beckons, boasting a cozy fireplace; there's also a formal dining room for more elaborate parties.

Country Music Superstar Jo Dee Messina Lists South Atlanta Home on the Market for $3 million
Jo Dee Messina's home on the market.

www.JoDeeMessina.com

Relaxation takes center stage in the inviting living room, where another fireplace with a gas starter sets the mood for cozy evenings spent unwinding.

Country Music Superstar Jo Dee Messina Lists South Atlanta Home on the Market for $3 million
Jo Dee Messina's home on the market.

www.JoDeeMessina.com

As you venture outside, a serene and private backyard oasis awaits, complete with a salt-water hot tub and pool.

Country Music Superstar Jo Dee Messina Lists South Atlanta Home on the Market for $3 million
Jo Dee Messina's home on the market.

www.JoDeeMessina.com

In addition to its main living areas, the home has a separate one-bedroom apartment with a full-sized kitchen, living and dining rooms, a full bathroom, and its own laundry facility and private entrance, which could be used as an au pair or in law suit.

Messina, a superstar of '90s country with hits like "I'm Alright" and "Heads Carolina, Tails California," is currently having a major moment on the radio thanks to Cole Swindell's sample of her hit in his song "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" — and her remix thereof. She's appeared at several of her shows and will be on her own tour all summer.

