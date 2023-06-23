Ashley Iaconetti Wears These Shockingly Comfortable Leggings, and Now We're Also Fans

You don't have to tell the PEOPLE shopping team twice about giving a good pair of comfy leggings a go. In a still-hybrid work world, we practically live in leggings during the week and kick around in them on the weekends. We even wear them to bed. So you can imagine how quickly we replied when ultra-cozy loungewear brand JJ Winks emailed us asking if we wanted to take their popular Cloud 9 Leggings for a spin — all we needed to read was the subject line, "Can I Send You the Softest Loungewear Ever?" and we were sold.

JJ Winks

These super lightweight leggings are made from a modal-spandex blend (modal is a naturally-derived fabric created by spinning beech tree cellulose) and feature a wide 4-inch ribbed waistband and ribbed side paneling down the legs. They fit more like a pajama pant than a workout legging as the fabric is more soft and skimming than tight and compressive, but you could easily wear them to yoga class and feel just as comfortable as you would in your trusty go-tos (or perhaps more comfortable).

Given the brand's focus on extreme comfort, it's no surprise that it's amassed a star following: Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti is a fan of the flared legging iteration, as is Jameela Jamil who "attended" the 72nd Emmy Awards from home clad in a pair, and RHONY alum Kristen Taekman, who will appear on the next season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, has shared her love of the brand's breezy dresses. And after wearing the Cloud 9 Leggings for several months, we can add ourselves to the list of JJ Winks fans.

PEOPLE/Dhara Patel

"The first thing that I noticed about these leggings was their exceptional softness," says PEOPLE commerce project manager Dhara Patel. "They truly live up to their advertised description of being 'soft' and 'luxurious.' The fabric has a knit-like feel, making them perfect for relaxed lounging at home.



"The waistband is incredibly comfortable and allows for easy movement. However, I wouldn't engage in strenuous activities while wearing them; they are better suited for light yoga or meditation sessions."

PEOPLE/Erin Johnson

"When I want to get cozy, I slip on these JJ Winks leggings, snuggly socks, and my favorite sweatshirt," muses senior commerce editor Erin Johnson. "This has become my go-to loungewear outfit for watching TV and working from home. The softness is unparalleled, and the leggings have only gotten softer with each wash. I walk my dog and run to the corner coffee shop in these leggings, but they look (and feel) more like pajamas than casual leggings you’d wear while running errands. They’re thin, which some could see as a con, but I love that they’re soft and thin, because this lets me bundle up with other cozy layers without overheating. I recently packed up some of my winter sweatpants and thicker, fleece-lined leggings, but I kept my JJ Winks in my summer wardrobe rotation because I can pair them with a tank and still lounge around comfortably."

PEOPLE/Madison Yauger

"The level of softness on these leggings is equal to wearing a blanket around your legs, and these only grow softer after washing them," says staff writer Madison Yauger. "They are the ideal work-from-home, running-errands, lounging-with-your-friends uniform because they're so comfortable. Even after several washes, there hasn't been any pilling or color fading. My dog's hair definitely sticks to them, but it comes off with a few swipes of a lint roller. The leggings run a little loose, so you could size down if you want a more snug fit. The quality, comfort, and durability make these leggings well-worth the investment."

JJ Winks

While $96 is a bit of a splurge for comfy loungewear, we've never tried a pair of leggings that behave quite like these. They wash up beautifully without any sign of wear and look just as new after several months as they did when we first got them. The fabric feels like a second skin, and the lack of constriction makes us feel like we can do just about anything in them. Considering the high quality, we can't see ourselves needing to replace them anytime soon, so the cost-per-wear is suitable. (And trust us, we plan to wear the heck out of them.)

