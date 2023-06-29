J.J. Watt Announces He's Joining CBS Sports as an NFL Analyst: 'Let's Have Some Fun'

Watt said he's "very much looking forward to talking NFL with all you fans this fall" in a video announcement on Thursday

Published on June 29, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: NFL player J. J. Watt attends the 5th Annual NFL Honors at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

J.J. Watt couldn't stay away from the NFL for long!

Just months after the former Arizona Cardinal, 34, retired from the league, Watt announced he'll join CBS Sports as an analyst for 'The NFL Today' pre-game show when the season starts this fall.

In a video shared on Twitter, Watt jokingly began by offering a "little pro tip" to anyone who may be "starting a new job."

"Don't screw up the announcement," he advised. "It's not a good way to start your first day on the job."

Watt said fumbling the announcement of a new job is a considerably poor way to start "especially if that job is at a global network with millions of viewers and hundreds of Emmys," hinting at his new broadcasting gig.

"I will be working at CBS this fall," Watt announced while wearing a hat with his new company's logo front and center. "The key was on the hat the whole time," he joked.

Watt said he is "extremely excited to be joining" the crew at CBS to "talk a little football" and "a little life" on the network.

JJ Watt
Houston's JJ Watt celebrates upset win over CIncinnati. Getty Images

The former NFL star also said he looks forward to having "a global platform to make fun of" his brothers — both Derek, 30, and T.J., 28, play for the Pittsburg Steelers — when he gets started.

"It really is a great opportunity and I'm looking forward to it," Watt added. "Very much looking forward to talking NFL with all you fans this fall and hopefully giving you some knowledge, giving you a little experience, and maybe some laughs along the way."

Before signing off, Watt told his fans, "Let's have some fun."

In May, the retired NFL star announced that he and his wife, former USWNT midfielder Kealia Watt, purchased a minority stake in Burnley FC, an English football team in northwest England.

The former defensive lineman told BBC Breakfast he's "learned that the history, tradition and supporters, it's all about respecting and honoring that."

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Ethan Miller/Getty

"You never want to come in and try and do something that's not true to who the club is and what we're trying to do is show people what real Burnley is about," he said.

"When you invest in a club that's been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition," the Watts said in a statement announcing the investment. "We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we're investing in the town and its people. We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support."

