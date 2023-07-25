JJ Watt Cools Down in the Water with His 8-Month-Old Son Koa in Sweet Photo: 'Training Camp 2023'

JJ Watt is hanging out at a new training camp this season.

On Monday, the football player, 33, posted a series of adorable photos to his Instagram that featured his 8-month-old son as they cooled down in the water.

In one photo, Watt holds his son while sitting on a blow-up obstacle course in a lake. In another photo, Watt sits on a paddleboard and lifts his son in the air.

"Training Camp 2023," he teased in the caption, as he retired from the NFL just a few months after welcoming his son.

Watt shares his son with his wife Kealia Watt. The two have been married since 2020.

In April, JJ and Kealia brought their son on his first vacation while they visited an island. The gorgeous photos showed the little one soaking up the tropical weather in a diaper, posing with Mom and Dad and even taking some pictures in the pool, wearing sunglasses just like his NFL star father.

"Koa's first vacation. QUICKLY learned that vacations are no longer vacations for the parents 😂🤦🏼‍♂️🏝️," he hilariously captioned the photos.

jj watt/instagram

Earlier this year, the athlete opened up to PEOPLE about fatherhood, sharing how his new role has already made a major impact on his life.

"It's changed me in so many ways," he said of being a dad. "I've said before, it's a love that I never knew I could have, and it just makes you see the world in a different light."

"Your perspective changes, your priorities change, and your marriage changes. I look at my wife in an even more beautiful light now, watching her be a mother to our beautiful son."

The former NFL player announced his retirement from the league in late December, just a few months after his son was born. He told PEOPLE that with all his newfound free time, he's "going to be looking after my own son, so it's going to be very exciting."