Jinger Duggar Vuolo Says It'll be 'Interesting to See the Outcome' of How New Docuseries Impacts Her Family

The 'Counting On' alum tells PEOPLE she believes there "will be a variety of responses" from her family regarding Prime Video's 'Shiny Happy People'

Published on June 6, 2023 06:20 PM

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is aware that the new docuseries exploring her famous family — and their controversial religion — will be a hot topic.

In Prime Video's new four-episode docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, the team behind it dives deep into the various controversies surrounding the Duggar family, namely those involving Josh Duggar. But it also explores the teachings of the family's religion, the Institute in Basic Life Principles, and the alleged misconduct of its founder, Bill Gothard.

Addressing her family's possible response to the limited series, Vuolo exclusively tells PEOPLE: "I think we'll wait and see."

"I think everyone will have their own responses and their own timing, and that's just part of how we process," says the Becoming Free Indeed author, 29. "It'll be interesting to see the outcome of it."

Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Feeling Strong Enough to Speak on Her Experiences: Grateful for the Freedom

Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

The Counting On alum adds that she feels there "will be a variety of responses, for sure."

So far, Duggar family heads Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have denounced the program, calling it  "derogatory and sensationalized."

"The recent 'documentary' that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love. Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format," they said in a statement issued via their official website. "This 'documentary' paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days."

"We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting. We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one," they concluded. "Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose."

The Duggar family appear on NBC News' "Today" show

Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Jinger's older sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard, as well as cousin Amy (Duggar) King and her husband Dillon King, were joined by Jim Bob's sister Deanna Jordan in the series. But Vuolo chose not to participate, citing her debut memoir as her preferred method of speaking out.

"I think since being in the public eye since I was young, I have a healthy respect for what I put out as far as whatever I say," she says.

"I wanted to make sure that I could share my story in a comfortable setting for me," she adds. "The docuseries, I'm sure, will have a lot of interesting points to make about IBLP, and I'm eager to watch it."

Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Feeling Strong Enough to Speak on Her Experiences: Grateful for the Freedom

Courtesy W Publishing Group

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is now streaming in full on Prime Video.

