Jimmy Kimmel Reveals He Was 'Very Intent on Retiring' Before Start of Hollywood Strike

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May 2

Gabrielle Rockson
Published on August 31, 2023 10:38AM EDT
Jimmy Kimmel attends World Premiere Of Netflixs Your Place Or Mine at Regency Village Theatre on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jimmy Kimmel. Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Jimmy Kimmel is revealing his previous plan before the Hollywood strike. 

Speaking on his new  Spotify podcast Strike Force Five with Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver, Kimmel, 55, revealed that he was ready to put up his Jimmy Kimmel Live! hosting shoes around the start of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in May.

“I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started,” Kimmel told his co-hosts on Wednesday. “And now I realize, oh yeah, it’s kind of nice to work.” Kimmel is the host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which he’s hosted since 2003. 

He added: “When you are working you think about not working."

Meyers, 49, chimed in, asking: “Kimmel, c’mon, you are the Tom Brady of late night…you have feigned retirement… Are we to take you at your word?” 

Kimmel replied, “I was serious, I was very, very serious.” The comedian also admitted that he prefers to have the summers off when he’s getting paid to have time off. 

The WGA, who have been on strike for issues such as better pay, limits on artificial intelligence (AI) and increased residuals since May 2, represent over 1,000 writers across television, film, news and online media. Furthermore, the labor union went on strike after Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) failed to reach an agreed-upon contract with them on May 1.

This resulted in the production of late-night shows, such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Daily Show, to come to a halt, with reruns being broadcast instead.

On Tuesday, Fallon, 48, Meyers, Colbert, 59, Oliver, 46, and Kimmel announced the launch of their limited series, which follows the hosts navigating “the Hollywood strikes and beyond." 

Presented by Mint Mobile and Diageo, the comedians will rotate to lead conversations in each of the expected 12 episodes. Profits will also go to all out-of-work staff who work on the late-night shows. 

"I love writing. I love writing for TV. I love writing this show,” Fallon said on his show before the WGA strike went into effect. “I love that we get to come in with an idea for what we want to do every day and we get to work on it all afternoon and then I have the pleasure of coming out here.”

“No one is entitled to a job in show business," he added. "But for those people who have a job, they are entitled to fair compensation. They are entitled to make a living. I think it's a very reasonable demand that's being set out by the guild. And I support those demands."

Many film and TV stars have expressed their support for the WGA strike. Cynthia Nixon, Pete Davidson and Wanda Sykes are just a few familiar faces who have been seen holding “Writers Guild of America on Strike” signs.

In July, SAG-AFTRA — the union that comprises the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — announced its own strike after failed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

