Jimmy Kimmel finally made it onto Magic Johnson's yacht, but only virtually.

After several attempts by the 55-year-old talk show host to snag an invitation aboard Johnson's luxe yacht trips, Kimmel finally found a way to include himself in the NBA legend's festivities.

Johnson, 64, shared a carousel of altered images from his six-week excursion with his wife, Earlitha "Cookie" Johnson, and their family and friends, which Kimmel had edited to include himself and his wife Molly McNearney.

"I want to thank Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly for joining Cookie and I on our incredible vacation," Johnson wrote in the caption, adding a laughing emoji.



The images show Kimmel and McNearny aboard the Phoenix 2 yacht and at several vacation spots that Johnson toured with celeb friends like Michael Jordan and Samuel L. Jackson.

Kimmel commented on the post, "It was a dream come true. You and Cookie are the consummate hosts."

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host jokingly added to his comment, "Sorry I threw up so much!"

During a 2022 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Snakes on a Plane star Jackson, 74, Kimmel said he's been asking Johnson for a vacation invitation for "six years" to no avail.

"Each time, you say yes and then Magic dodges the question. Each time summer comes and I’m sitting at home and then I eventually look at Instagram and there you guys are on the trip. I notice that I’m not on it with you," Kimmel joked at the time.

Johnson began chronicling the trip on July 5, and by July 12, Kimmel had already teased the former Lakers star about another year without an invitation.

"Belting out showtunes with my best friends Michael Jordan & @MagicJohnson at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante in #Capri," Kimmel wrote in a post, along with a photo he edited himself into.

Jordan, Jackson and Judge Greg Mathis all joined the Johnsons aboard their yacht this summer. “Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy!” Johnson wrote on July 12.

“AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya Jackson, Judge Greg and Linda Mathis, and John and Vicki Palmer.”

The boat accommodates 12 guests and offers seven cabins, including a split-level master apartment accessed by its own staircase, and a private terrace with a jacuzzi, according to its website.

The Phoenix 2 offers a number of extravagant amenities, including a cinema room, an outdoor cinema "under the stars," three pools and an incredible inside/outside dining area.

