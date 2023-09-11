Jimmy Kimmel Holds Lemonade Stand with His Wife and Two Kids to Support Childhood Cancer Research

Jimmy Kimmel and his family are supporting an important cause.

On Sunday, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 55, posted a series of photos on Instagram from his family's lemonade stand this past weekend. Holding his son William John "Billy," 6, the comedian stands behind his daughter Jane, 9, who holds a cup of lemonade and poses next to her mom, Molly McNearney, 45.

In another photo, the comedian's kids drink lemonade and hold their glasses up for a photo.

"Today our family sold lemonade in memory of Alex and her courageous fight against childhood cancer," Kimmel wrote in this caption, referencing the organization Alex's Lemonade Stand, a pediatric cancer charity. "To join us in support of the amazing @LALovesAlexs, visit the link in bio."

Along with Billy and Jane, Kimmel is dad to Kevin, 29, and Katie, 32, who he shares with ex-wife Gina Maddy.

Just two weeks after his son was born, Kimmel revealed that his son had undergone open-heart surgery at just 3 days old. Although he was able to leave the hospital, six days after he was born, Kimmel has become increasingly outspoken for affordable healthcare.

"My problems and my worries shouldn't be his problems or his worries," the late-night host said. "I think he's going to have enough to worry about growing up with this questionable heart in his body, and I just want him to worry about hitting a home run in Little League."

Last year, the comedian revealed that his daughter had hit an important milestone — losing a tooth.

"My daughter is very precocious," he exclusively told PEOPLE while celebrating his pal Chris Bianco's appearance on Netflix's Chef's Table: Pizza in Los Angeles. "She's 8-years-old. She just lost a tooth, which is exciting, so we have to remember to put that money under the pillow tonight."

The talk show host and his wife had to drop extra cash for the fairy's first visit because they forgot to hit the ATM for smaller bills.

"Last time, I forgot and I had to throw a much too large $20 bill under her bed because that's all I had," the comedian shared. "We had to explain, 'Oh, it's the first tooth. Don't expect $20 every time.'"