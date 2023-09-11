Jimmy Kimmel Holds Lemonade Stand with His Wife and Two Kids to Support Childhood Cancer Research

Kimmel shares his two kids Jane and Billy with wife Molly McNearney and is dad to kids Katie and Kevin with his ex-wife

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 11, 2023 01:04PM EDT
jimmy kimmel family lemonade stand
Photo:

Jimmy Kimmel/Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel and his family are supporting an important cause.

On Sunday, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 55, posted a series of photos on Instagram from his family's lemonade stand this past weekend. Holding his son William John "Billy," 6, the comedian stands behind his daughter Jane, 9, who holds a cup of lemonade and poses next to her mom, Molly McNearney, 45.

In another photo, the comedian's kids drink lemonade and hold their glasses up for a photo.

"Today our family sold lemonade in memory of Alex and her courageous fight against childhood cancer," Kimmel wrote in this caption, referencing the organization Alex's Lemonade Stand, a pediatric cancer charity. "To join us in support of the amazing @LALovesAlexs, visit the link in bio."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with Billy and Jane, Kimmel is dad to Kevin, 29, and Katie, 32, who he shares with ex-wife Gina Maddy.

Just two weeks after his son was born, Kimmel revealed that his son had undergone open-heart surgery at just 3 days old. Although he was able to leave the hospital, six days after he was born, Kimmel has become increasingly outspoken for affordable healthcare.

"My problems and my worries shouldn't be his problems or his worries," the late-night host said. "I think he's going to have enough to worry about growing up with this questionable heart in his body, and I just want him to worry about hitting a home run in Little League."

Last year, the comedian revealed that his daughter had hit an important milestone — losing a tooth.

"My daughter is very precocious," he exclusively told PEOPLE while celebrating his pal Chris Bianco's appearance on Netflix's Chef's Table: Pizza in Los Angeles. "She's 8-years-old. She just lost a tooth, which is exciting, so we have to remember to put that money under the pillow tonight."

The talk show host and his wife had to drop extra cash for the fairy's first visit because they forgot to hit the ATM for smaller bills.

"Last time, I forgot and I had to throw a much too large $20 bill under her bed because that's all I had," the comedian shared. "We had to explain, 'Oh, it's the first tooth. Don't expect $20 every time.'"

Related Articles
Jessica Alba and Daughter Haven Share Glam Transformation Ahead of Attending a Family Football Game
Jessica Alba and Daughter Haven Share Glam Transformation Before Attending Family Football Game
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with daughter Tara
Novak Djokovic Hugs His 6-Year-Old Daughter Tara in Sweet Moment as He Celebrates U.S. Open Win
Chrissy Teigen kids post
Chrissy Teigen Posts Adorable Video of Her and Husband John Legend Smooching Son Wren: 'Kiss Sandwich Is Back!!'
Scott Disick Posts Sweet Photo of Son Reign Wearing Khloe Kardashian T-Shirt
Scott Disick Shares Sweet Photo of Son Reign, 8, Wearing a T-Shirt with Aunt Khloé Kardashian's Face
Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City
Elon Musk and Grimes Secretly Welcomed Third Baby, a Son Named Techno Mechanicus, New Biography Claims
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks while former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts while Brady's children, Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack, look on during a ceremony honoring Brady at halftime of New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles
Tom Brady's Three Kids Make Appearance at Patriots Home Opener as Dad Gets Special Team Honor
Kylie Kelce Reveals Hefty Price She and Jason Kelce Paid for Daughters' Super Bowl Tickets
Kylie Kelce Reveals Hefty Price She and Jason Kelce Paid for Daughters' Super Bowl Tickets
Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Celebrate Daughter Aubree on Her 14th Birthday
'Teen Mom' 's Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer Celebrate 'Coolest' Daughter Aubree on Her 14th Birthday
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Kevin Bacon Recalls Kyra Sedgwick's Response to Macon Baby Name Idea: 'You Out of Your Mind?' (Exclusive)
Tara Lipinski podcast episode 4 with husband
Tara Lipinski Recalls Feeling in 'Awful Limbo' When Scheduling DNC After Miscarriage: 'I Wanted Closure'
KhloÃ© Kardashian Shares Photos of Daughter True, Son Tatum: 'They'll Always Have Each Other'
Khloé Kardashian Shares Unseen Photos of Daughter True, Son Tatum: 'They'll Always Have Each Other'
Wyatt Kelce reacts to Travis Kelce's shaved head.
Kylie Kelce Reveals What She's 'Most Nervous' to Get Phone Call About When Daughter Goes to Preschool
Nicolas Cage is seen at the Variety Legends and Groundbreakers Award celebration honoring Nicolas Cage during the 40th Annual Miami Film Festival at Miami Dade College Wolfson Auditorium on March 05, 2023
Nicolas Cage Reveals Daughter August's Adorable Plan to Celebrate Her First Birthday (Exclusive)
Charlize Theron and her daughters
Charlize Theron Jokes Her Daughter Won't Allow Hugs as She Enters Middle School (Exclusive)
US Singer Marc Anthony (C) poses with his sons Ryan Adrian MuÃ±iz (L) and Cristian Marcus MuÃ±iz during the ceremony for Anthony's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Marc Anthony Joined by Sons Ryan and Cristian During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Savannah James Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Zhuri on Her First Day of Third Grade: 'Here She Comes'
Savannah James Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Zhuri on First Day of Third Grade: 'Here She Comes'