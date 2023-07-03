Jimmy Fallon Shares Rare Family Photo Smiling with Wife Nancy and Daughters Frances and Winnie

Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen shared a big laugh with their two girls in the sweet family photo

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 11:30AM EDT
Jimmy Fallon Shares Rare Family Photo with Wife Nancy and Daughters Frances and Winnie
Jimmy Fallon with wife Nancy Juvonen and daughters Frances and Winnie. Photo:

Instagram/jimmyfallon

Jimmy Fallon's little girls are growing up!

On Sunday, the late-night host, 48, shared a rare family photo posing on a dock with a golden glow as he laughs alongside wife Nancy Juvonen and their two daughters — Frances Cole, 8½, and Winnie Rose, who turns 10 later this month.

Fallon holds Frances on his hip while Juvonen, 56, wraps her arms around Winnie while mid-laugh.

"I agreed to take this photo only if I could stand on the dry side of the dock. Happy 2nd of July!" he captioned the shot on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

jimmy-fallon-kids-skiing

The Saturday Night Live alum joked with PEOPLE about being private with his girls in a November 2021 chat about starring in Frito-Lay's "Share More Joy" campaign with his wife and their daughters.

"I go, 'I don't know, man.' Not about them getting [in] the business, but I don't know if they're good actors," he said. "They're not actor kids. I don't know if they're going to be good, this might waste everyone's time."

Nancy Juvonen and host Jimmy Fallon attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Todd Williamson/Getty

In 2020, Fallon talked about how being a dad made him more compassionate to other parents.

“My biggest revelation [about fatherhood] is how much I ended up caring for other people's kids, if that makes any sense. You get it more,” Fallon told Fatherly at the time.

"When I didn’t have kids, if I heard a crying baby in the restaurant, I would think, ‘Can you stop the crying and go around the block?’ Now I would be like, ‘Just give me the baby — how can I help? I’ve been there.’"

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmhPcTKJ-qX/ HED: Jimmy Fallon Shares Family Vacation Photo, Jokes Family 'Got Catfished By Our Hotel'
Jimmy Fallon Shares Sunny Family Vacation Photo Before Christmas: 'Catfished by Our Hotel'
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon Celebrates Christmas with Sweet Family Photo of Wife and Daughters
Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023
Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny, 14, Is Taller Than Dad as They Pose at 'The Out-Laws' Premiere: Photo
Nancy Juvonen and host Jimmy Fallon attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jimmy Fallon's Wife? All About Film Producer Nancy Juvonen
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo as Daughter Dress Up as Flower Girls in Friend's Wedding
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo with Husband, All Three Kids: 'Love in the Air'
Amy Adams, Darren Le Gallo
Amy Adams' Husband Darren Le Gallo Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 13th Birthday: 'So Proud of You'
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 12 Kids: Everything to Know
Pierce Brosnan and his sons Paris, Dylan and Sean
Pierce Brosnan's 5 Children: Everything He's Said About Parenting
sam hunt baby
Sam Hunt Shares Adorable, Rare Photos of Daughter Lucy Louise and Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler
Jack Quaid (L) and Dennis Quaid attend the Armani and Cinema Society Screening of Sony Pictures Classics' "Truth" after party at Armani Ristorante on October 7, 2015 in New York City
Dennis Quaid's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Ludacris honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ludacris Smiles with All Four of His Daughters as He Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis, Daisy Sudeikis attends March For Our Lives Los Angeles on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
All About Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's 2 Kids
Nick cannon daughter onyx ice Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClUa0l2roUf/. Nick Cannon/Instagram
Nick Cannon Says 8-Month-Old Daughter Onyx Is the 'Child That I Spend the Most Time With'
Amanda Anka, Francesca Bateman, Jason Bateman and Maple Bateman attend the ceremony honoring Jason Bateman with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Jason Bateman's 2 Kids: Everything He's Said About Fatherhood
Derek Jeter with his family
Derek Jeter Reveals He and Wife Hannah Have Welcomed a Baby Boy: 'Welcome to the World Lil' Man'
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo with Husband and 3 Kids for Easter
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Photo with Husband and 3 Kids as They Celebrate Easter: 'Family'