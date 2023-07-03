Jimmy Fallon Shares Rare Family Photo Smiling with Wife Nancy and Daughters Frances and Winnie

Jimmy Fallon's little girls are growing up!

On Sunday, the late-night host, 48, shared a rare family photo posing on a dock with a golden glow as he laughs alongside wife Nancy Juvonen and their two daughters — Frances Cole, 8½, and Winnie Rose, who turns 10 later this month.

Fallon holds Frances on his hip while Juvonen, 56, wraps her arms around Winnie while mid-laugh.

"I agreed to take this photo only if I could stand on the dry side of the dock. Happy 2nd of July!" he captioned the shot on Instagram.

The Saturday Night Live alum joked with PEOPLE about being private with his girls in a November 2021 chat about starring in Frito-Lay's "Share More Joy" campaign with his wife and their daughters.

"I go, 'I don't know, man.' Not about them getting [in] the business, but I don't know if they're good actors," he said. "They're not actor kids. I don't know if they're going to be good, this might waste everyone's time."

Todd Williamson/Getty

In 2020, Fallon talked about how being a dad made him more compassionate to other parents.

“My biggest revelation [about fatherhood] is how much I ended up caring for other people's kids, if that makes any sense. You get it more,” Fallon told Fatherly at the time.

"When I didn’t have kids, if I heard a crying baby in the restaurant, I would think, ‘Can you stop the crying and go around the block?’ Now I would be like, ‘Just give me the baby — how can I help? I’ve been there.’"