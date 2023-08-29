Late-Night Super Group! Find Out Why Colbert, Meyers, Oliver and Both Jimmys Are Teaming Up

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver announced a new project on Tuesday that will pool their talking talents

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 05:24PM EDT
Late-Night Super Group! Find Out Why Colbert, Meyers, Oliver and Both Jimmys Are Teaming Up
Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO via Getty; Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty ; Arturo Holmes/Getty

The Mount Rushmore of late-night hosts has banded together for an exciting new project.

Spotify announced on Tuesday that Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver are collaborating on a limited-series podcast called Strike Force Five that will follow the comedians as they "navigate the Hollywood strikes and beyond."

According to a press release, the idea for the project was first conceived over Zoom at the start of the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike in May. The group initially aimed to virtually meet every week to discuss the serious effects of the industry work stoppage, but instead wound up having "a series of hilarious and compelling conversations."

Late-Night Super Group! Find Out Why Colbert, Meyers, Oliver and Both Jimmys Are Teaming Up
Spotify Strike Force Five.

Spotify

The podcast, presented by Mint Mobile and Diageo, is expected to run for at least 12 episodes. All five talk show hosts will participate in each episode, with the conversation leader rotating.

Proceeds will go to the out-of-work staff from The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night With Seth Meyers and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Late-Night Super Group! Find Out Why Colbert, Meyers, Oliver and Both Jimmys Are Teaming Up
John Oliver and Jimmy Fallon.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Production on late-night shows immediately shut down when the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) failed to reach an agreed-upon contract with the WGA before its expiration date.

The WGA has been on strike since May 2. Writers are seeking higher overall pay and residuals from streaming, limits on the usage of artificial intelligence (AI), and staffing minimums in the age of "mini-rooms," to name a few key issues.

Actors joined the WGA on the picket lines July 14 after the AMPTP also failed to reach an agreement with SAG-AFTRA. They are seeking higher pay, protection against AI, and less usage of self-tape auditions — which are often costly — amongst other asks.

Shortly before the WGA strike went into effect, Fallon expressed his support for the writers during Late Night.

"I love writing. I love writing for TV. I love writing this show. I love that we get to come in with an idea for what we want to do every day and we get to work on it all afternoon and then I have the pleasure of coming out here. No one is entitled to a job in show business," he said at the time. "But for those people who have a job, they are entitled to fair compensation. They are entitled to make a living. I think it's a very reasonable demand that's being set out by the guild. And I support those demands."

Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon at E!'s People's Choice Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Strike Force Five will be available to listen to on Spotify and all other major podcast platforms starting Wednesday.

Related Articles
DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE Disneys annual Christmas celebration returns Christmas morning with heartwarming stories, dazzling celebrity performances and of course, the Christmas Day Parade! The holiday special is executive produced by Disney Parks along with Film 45 Live, airing SUNDAY, DEC. 25
All About Derek Hough and Julianne Hough's Brother-Sister Relationship
Joe Manganiello attends Metallica Presents: "The Helping Hands Concert" at Microsoft Theater on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joe Manganiello Channels His Inner Bandman at Metallica Show amid Sofía Vergara Divorce
'Real World: Las Vegas' Cast Reunites 21 Years Later in New Orleans.
'The Real World: Las Vegas' Cast Reunites 21 Years Later for Fun Gathering in New Orleans: 'Here We Are'
Adam Rippon on STARS ON MARS
Adam Rippon Wins ‘Stars on Mars’: 'Life Is All About the Journey'
Kassie DePaiva
Kassie DePaiva to Appear as 'One Life to Live' Character Blair on 'General Hospital'
Josh Seiter
Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Josh Seiter Declares He Is Not Dead (Update)
OutDaughtered, The Busby Quints Goof Around with Wigs and Walkers for '100 Day' at School (Exclusive).
'OutDaughtered': The Busby Quints Goof Around with Wigs and Walkers for '100 Day' at School (Exclusive)
Christine Brown, Kody Brown
Why Christine Brown 'Just Knew' Kody Wasn't Her Soul Mate — and How His Shocking Words Still 'Take My Breath Away'
Bob Barker, left, poses for photographers with Nancy Burnet
Bob Barker's Longtime Companion Nancy Burnet Recalls His 'Many' Proposals and the 'Trust' They Shared (Exclusive)
Hilarie Burton attends the "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" Holiday Party at STK Los Angeles on October 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Hilarie Burton Says 'Psychotic' 'One Tree Hill' Boss Scripted an On-Screen Hug to Bypass Her Silent Treatment
Witney Carson
'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Not Returning for Season 32: 'I Hope It's Not a Goodbye'
Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey arrive at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26,
Steve Harvey Says His 'Marriage Is Fine' as Marjorie Harvey Calls Cheating Rumors 'Foolishness and Lies'
Grand Opening Of Erika Jayne Bet It All On Blonde, Las Vegas
Erika Girardi Has Strong Words Regarding Divorce, Sees Vegas Residency as a ‘Rebirth’ (Exclusive)
Mitchel Musso
‘Hannah Montana’ Actor Mitchel Musso Arrested for Public Intoxication, Theft
Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin in episode 414 of Love is Blind
Love Is Blind's Chelsea Teases 'Juicy, Spicy' Drama on 'After the Altar' Special (Exclusive)
Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield
'RHONY' Women Are Divided — and Revenge Is Afoot — After Brynn Got a Bit Too Friendly with Erin's Husband