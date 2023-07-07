Hidden Jims! Can You Spot Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Among This Galaxy of Stars — and 'Friends'?!

The late-night hosts joined Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, Jason Bateman, Adam Scott and Jake Tapper for an elegant dinner in Idaho

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE.

Published on July 7, 2023 07:59PM EDT
Kristen Bell
Photo:

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon may go head to head on late-night TV, but when they're not in front of the cameras, they're going elbow to elbow and breaking bread on elegant vacations.

The hosts of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live! can be spotted in the background of a star-studded dinner party pic in Idaho that Kristen Bell posted on Instagram Friday. 

Along with Fallon and Kimmel, the pic included Jennifer Aniston, who sat near her close friends Jason Bateman and Friends costar Courteney Cox. Bell’s husband Dax Shepard could be seen smiling midway along the table; he sat across from Parks and Recreation actor Adam Scott.

Across from CNN newsman Jake Tapper and seated near Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn also joined, with Munn flashing a peace sign for the photo. YouTube star Mark Rober was also pictured at the table.

Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon in the group photo posted by Kristen Bell.

kristen bell/Instagram

The group gathered at South Fork Lodge, which Kimmel bought in 2020. Located in Swan Valley, Idaho, the lodge is positioned on a bend of the Snake River and features an "upscale Americana" menu, per their website.

"Idaho, chapter 1 🏔️🧡," Bell captioned her Instagram post.

It's not the Jimmys' first get-together on or off screen by any stretch. Last year, they pulled an epic April Fools’ Day prank by switching places in their respective shows.

After a standing ovation from a shocked and excited crowd, Fallon simply said, "Hi, I'm Jimmy!" He then added, "Please, please, settle down, you're gonna offend the other Jimmy!"

Kimmel, meanwhile, introduced himself as Fallon on the Tonight Show set, saying, "It's freaky Friday tonight!" After some jokes, he asked the audience, "How many of you are disappointed?"

Both Fallon and Kimmel later convened over a video chat and revealed that they first conceived of the plan to switch places back in April 2020. That was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most recently, Kimmel and Fallon joined forces with fellow late-night hosts Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert as well as Late Show alum David Letterman for James Corden’s final episode of The Late Late Show in April. A sketch titled “Late Night Nightmare” showed Corden being woken up by the current late-night hosts and discussing how he was stepping away from the show for good.

