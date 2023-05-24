Jimmy Carter’s Faith ‘Grounding Him’ 3 Months Into Hospice Care, Grandson Says: ‘It’s as Good as It Can Be’

Jimmy Carter's grandson Jason Carter is opening up about his grandfather's health, three months after the former president began receiving hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.

In an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday, Jason said that Jimmy, 98, and his wife Rosalynn Carter, 95, have been in good spirits over the past few months.



"They’re just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home,” said Jason of Jimmy and Rosalynn, who have been together for 76 years.



He went on to say that the couple have been leaning on their religious beliefs, which has provided extra comfort. "They also know that they’re not in charge," Jason said. "Their faith is really grounding in this moment. In that way, it’s as good as it can be.”



Since The Carter Center announced in a statement back in February that Jimmy had "decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family" after "a series of short hospital stays," the former president has received increased media attention and many notable tributes from fans and admirers.

The philanthropic work The Carter Center has done over the past four decades has also received new focus.

“That’s been one of the blessings of the last couple of months,” Jason told the AP. “He is certainly getting to see the outpouring and it’s been gratifying to him for sure.”



Also gratifying for Jimmy? His continued enjoyment of peanut butter ice cream, Jason said — his grandfather's preferred flavor (fitting for the former peanut farmer).



Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty

Jimmy, who was president from 1977-1981, is the longest-living United States president. He has held the title since March 2019, months after the previous titleholder — President George H.W. Bush — died at the age of 94.

He and Rosalynn launched The Carter Center in 1982, and have been aiding in a wide range of humanitarian efforts since. Up until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carters volunteered every year with Habitat for Humanity. He also taught Sunday school classes in his hometown of Plains, Ga. for many years after his presidency.



Rosalynn has spent the vast majority of her life married to the former president, after meeting him in a hospital 95 years ago.

Despite the immeasurable stress they've faced at various points in their relationship, Jimmy and Rosalynn have never crumbled, always leaning on one another when things get tough.



DuBose Porter, the Carters' longtime friend and political ally, once told PEOPLE that when it comes to the former first couple, "sometimes it's difficult to know where one ends and the other begins."

