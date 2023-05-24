Jimmy Carter’s Faith ‘Grounding Him’ 3 Months Into Hospice Care, Grandson Says: ‘It’s as Good as It Can Be’

“They’re just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home,” Jason Carter said of his grandparents, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 11:07 AM
Former president Jimmy Carter prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jimmy Carter. Photo:

Scott Cunningham/Getty

Jimmy Carter's grandson Jason Carter is opening up about his grandfather's health, three months after the former president began receiving hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.

In an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday, Jason said that Jimmy, 98, and his wife Rosalynn Carter, 95, have been in good spirits over the past few months.

"They’re just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home,” said Jason of Jimmy and Rosalynn, who have been together for 76 years.

He went on to say that the couple have been leaning on their religious beliefs, which has provided extra comfort. "They also know that they’re not in charge," Jason said. "Their faith is really grounding in this moment. In that way, it’s as good as it can be.”

Since The Carter Center announced in a statement back in February that Jimmy had "decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family" after "a series of short hospital stays," the former president has received increased media attention and many notable tributes from fans and admirers.

The philanthropic work The Carter Center has done over the past four decades has also received new focus.

“That’s been one of the blessings of the last couple of months,” Jason told the AP. “He is certainly getting to see the outpouring and it’s been gratifying to him for sure.”

Also gratifying for Jimmy? His continued enjoyment of peanut butter ice cream, Jason said — his grandfather's preferred flavor (fitting for the former peanut farmer).

Former President of the United States, Jimmy Carter walks with his wife, former First Lady, Rosalynn Carter towards their home following dinner at a friend's home on Saturday August 04, 2018 in Plains, GA. Born in Plains, GA, President Carter stayed in the town following his presidency
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty

Jimmy, who was president from 1977-1981, is the longest-living United States president. He has held the title since March 2019, months after the previous titleholder — President George H.W. Bush — died at the age of 94.

He and Rosalynn launched The Carter Center in 1982, and have been aiding in a wide range of humanitarian efforts since. Up until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carters volunteered every year with Habitat for Humanity. He also taught Sunday school classes in his hometown of Plains, Ga. for many years after his presidency.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rosalynn has spent the vast majority of her life married to the former president, after meeting him in a hospital 95 years ago.

Despite the immeasurable stress they've faced at various points in their relationship, Jimmy and Rosalynn have never crumbled, always leaning on one another when things get tough. 

DuBose Porter, the Carters' longtime friend and political ally, once told PEOPLE that when it comes to the former first couple, "sometimes it's difficult to know where one ends and the other begins."

Related Articles
U.S. President Joe Biden; Former President Jimmy Carter
Joe Biden Accidentally Lets Slip That Jimmy Carter Asked Him to Deliver His Eulogy
Jimmy Carter - Plains, GA
Rosalynn Carter Has Never Known Life Without Jimmy — She Met Her Future Husband as a Newborn
Former President Jimmy Carter smiles as his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Enjoy Grandchildren's Living Room Juggling Show: 'They Loved It'
Former President Jimmy Carter smiles as his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, 98, to Begin Receiving Hospice Care
Former President Jimmy Carter smiles as his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
Jimmy Carter's Choice to Utilize Hospice Care Is 'Intentional,' Expert Believes
Former President Jimmy Carter smiles as his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
Jimmy Carter's Hospice Care Is Not Unusually Long, Expert Says: 'Average Is 60-70 Days'
A portrait of President Jimmy Carter and his extended family. Left to right: Judy (Mrs. Jack Carter); Jason James Carter; Jack (John William Carter); Annette (Mrs. Jeff Carter); Jeff (Donnel Jeffrey Carter); First Lady Rosalynn Carter; daughter Amy Lynn Carter; President Carter; daughter-in law Caron Griffin Carter holding James Earl Carter IV; and son Chip (James Earl Carter III). 1977-1980. | Location: outdoors. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
All About Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Children and Grandchildren
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 01: President Barack Obama speaks at the 15th Annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center on October 1, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Kovac/FilmMagic); New York, NY - 2015: Former President Jimmy Carter appearing on the ABC News tv series 'This Week With George Stephanopoulos' for his new book 'A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety'. (Photo by Ida Mae Astute /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Former U.S. President Bill Clinton poses backstage at the TIME 100 Health Summit at Pier 17 on October 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit )
Only 5 Former U.S. Presidents Are Still Alive — Including the Oldest, Jimmy Carter
Bill Clinton and Reagan
All the Times Former U.S. Presidents Have Gotten Together
Former President Jimmy Carter smiles as his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
On Jimmy Carter's 98th Birthday, His Charity — and Grandson — Honor Former President's Legacy: 'Awe-Inspiring'
jimmy-carter-1
Jimmy Carter Sets New Record for Longest-Living President as He Turns 98 Years Old
Rosalynn Carter chairs a meeting in Chicago, IL. for the President's Commission on Mental Health. circa 04/20/1977. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Rosalynn Carter's Life in Photos
Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalyn at the Sotheby's Auction in New York City, NY, October 4, 1983
Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Relationship Timeline
Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter: His Life in Pictures
Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter: 15 Heartwarming Moments from Their Decades-Long Love Story
Melania and Barron Trump
Melania Trump Is 'Very Protective' of Barron, 17, and Spends Little Time Making Friends at Mar-a-Lago: Sources