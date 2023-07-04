Jimmy Buffett Gives Surprise Performance After May Hospitalization

The singer told fans in May that he'd been admitted to the hospital after a check-up "to address some issues that needed immediate attention"

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on July 4, 2023 05:22PM EDT
Musician Jimmy Buffett during Suggestion Box on Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Photo:

Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU

Jimmy Buffett was back onstage “Come Monday.”

The singer, 76, made a surprise appearance over the weekend during his friend Mac McAnally’s concert at a Rhode Island waterfront bar, less than two months after he was hospitalized for health issues.

A concertgoer posted a video of the event at Sunset Cove to Facebook, showing McAnally — a longtime member of Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band — singing a rendition of Alan Jackson’s “It’s Five O'Clock Somewhere.” He got to the bridge of the song and changed the lyrics to announce Buffett’s arrival with, “At a moment like this, I can't help but wonder what would Jimmy Buffett do?”

“I would come play for you,” the "Margaritaville" singer could be heard saying after walking on stage to an awaiting microphone. Several audience members stood up and cheered him on as he grabbed a guitar and began singing the song in a duet with McAnally.

“Well, it is good to see an audience, let me tell you that,” Buffett told the crowd as they applauded after the performance. 

The "Cheeseburger in Paradise" rocker previously shared in a letter to fans on Twitter in May that he'd been admitted to the hospital after a check-up "to address some issues that needed immediate attention," and would have to reschedule an upcoming show in Charleston, South Carolina.

Buffett, who had been scheduled to play at Credit One Stadium that weekend with his Coral Reefer Band, wrote, “Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

Jimmy Buffett of Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band performs during the 2022 New Orleans & Jazz festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 08, 2022
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band performs during the 2022 New Orleans & Jazz festival.

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

"Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you," Buffett continued. "I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a [tow] headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico."

Buffett concluded his note with a thank you to his fans for their thoughts and prayers and loyalty over the years, and ended it by writing, "Just remember, 'NOT YET!'"

Jimmy Buffett of Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band performs during the 2022 New Orleans & Jazz festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 08, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band performs during the 2022 New Orleans & Jazz festival. Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

A few days later, Buffett updated fans to let them know he was on the road to recovery with a fishing trip with old friends. He said he would also do some paddling and sailing to “get myself back in good shape."

Buffett said that once he was feeling better, he would begin the process of scheduling shows. “I think playing is as therapeutic for me as it is for fans to listen and sing along," he wrote. "Looking forward to announcing a new date for Charleston as well as some new shows! Fins up!"

