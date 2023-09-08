Jimmy Buffett's Final Album 'Equal Strain on All Parts' Due This Fall with Paul McCartney Among Collaborators

The world may have lost Jimmy Buffett in his physical form, but there's more music to be heard from the late beach-rocker.

On Friday, Buffett's final album Equal Strain on All Parts was officially announced following his death at age 76 from Merkel cell carcinoma on Sept. 1, and three new songs were released — "Bubbles Up," "Like My Dog" and "My Gummie Just Kicked In," which features Paul McCartney on bass.

The album's full tracklist, including collaborations with Preservation Jazz Hall Band, Angelique Kidjo, Lennie Gallant, Will Kimbrough and Emmylou Harris, was also unveiled on Friday. Titled after Buffett's grandfather's description of a nap, Equal Strain on All Parts is set for a Nov. 3 release via Mailboat Records and Sun Records.

"It is a privilege to welcome Jimmy Buffett among the legends who have released their music through Sun Records," said Dominic Pandiscia, Primary Wave/Sun Label Group's chief strategy officer in a press release.

He continued, "Jimmy's music truly stands for something – as does the Sun Records legacy – and having this album join that lineage is a special moment that honors his enduring impact."

All three new songs encompass Buffett's iconic tropical rock sound. "Bubbles Up" is a slower acoustic track with uplifting lyrics, while "My Gummie Just Kicked In" is upbeat with hilarious lyrics about consuming a marijuana gummy and "Like My Dog" finds the musician yearning for the type of love he receives from a pet over island-influenced production.

The day after Buffett's death, McCartney paid tribute to the "Margaritaville" musician in a heartfelt post on X (formerly known as Twitter) and teased both their "Gummie" collaboration as well as "Bubbles Up."

"I was very happy to have played on one of his latest songs called ‘My Gummy Just Kicked In’. We had a real fun session and he played me some of his new songs," wrote the former Beatle, 81.

McCartney continued, "One, in particular, I loved was the song, ‘Bubbles Up’. And I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever. He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you’re confused and don’t know where you are just follow the bubbles - they’ll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away."

Buffett died with his family and friends around him, a statement posted on his social media and website on Saturday confirmed.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," the statement — which was accompanied by a touching photograph of Buffett sitting on a boat —read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

