Jimmy Buffett Fans Throw Key West Parade in His Honor

The late musician and mogul's "Parrothead" fandom celebrated his life in Florida on Sunday

Published on September 6, 2023 01:57PM EDT
Jimmy Buffett escape to margaritaville 02 18 20
Jimmy Buffett. Photo:

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Jimmy Buffett’s beloved Parrotheads agreed that it was "five o’clock somewhere" and celebrated his life by taking to the streets in Key West, Florida. 

Following his death at age 76 on Friday, fans of the music legend and mogul paraded through the Florida Keys, where he famously came up at the start of his career, on Sunday. 

Jimmy buffett parade key west 09 03 23
Jimmy Buffett parade in Key West.

JASON HOEGLE/Florida Keys News Bureau/AFP via Getty

According to The Miami Herald, hundreds came out to honor the late “Cheeseburger in Paradise” artist by walking together down Duval Street in the downtown of Key West. Fans were reportedly dressed in floral leis, Hawaiian shirts and apparel that referenced the rock star’s island escapist lifestyle. Some people were even wearing outfits that gave nods to his hit songs, such as hamburger costumes and coconut bras, the outlet noted.

The Miami Herald also reported that many members of the tropical rock singer-songwriter’s Parrothead fandom also left tributes, such as flowers, notes and liquor, outside of his old recording studio, Shrimp Boat Sound

Jimmy buffett parade key west 09 03 23
Jimmy Buffett parade in Key West.

ROB O'NEAL/Florida Keys News Bureau/AFP via Getty

According to photos and videos that fans shared on social media, the front of the parade procession carried a sweet sign with two margaritas on it that said, “Key West Remembers Jimmy Buffett.” 

Fan footage also captured the crowd honoring the late musician by singing some of his most iconic songs. Many broke into renditions of 1977’s “Margaritaville” and 2003’s “It's Five O'Clock Somewhere,” accompanied by fellow marchers carrying instruments like bongos, drums and tambourines. 

Jimmy buffett parade key west 09 03 23
Jimmy Buffett parade in Key West.

ROB O'NEAL/Florida Keys News Bureau/AFP via Getty

Buffett died at 76 after living with skin cancer for four years. His family confirmed his death on Saturday with a statement posted on his social media and website, paired with a touching photo of Buffett on a boat. 

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," the statement said. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Jimmy buffett parade key west 09 03 23
Jimmy Buffett parade in Key West.

ROB O'NEAL/Florida Keys News Bureau/AFP via Getty

The businessman, who is survived by his wife Jane Slagsvol and kids Savannah, Sarah Delaney and Cameron, was in high spirits up until his death, according to his sister Laurie Buffett McGuane and her husband, author Tom McGuane. The two opened up about his final days to PEOPLE.

“He was always high-spirited, fun-loving, hard working and creative,” Tom, a friend of Buffett’s for more than 50 years, said. “It is remarkable to be able to say that he remained the same during the last month of his life. His sense of humor was fully intact. God bless him for keeping himself that way.”

“We shared memories of our childhood with Jimmy during his last days,” Laurie said of her brother. “We would repeat stories, and Jimmy would laugh and nod his head to let us know that he remembered. I have never seen Jimmy depressed ever. Not even at the end. We all like to joke and laugh and that was very much Jimmy.”

She continued, “He brought joy to so many. I am very emotional now. When Jimmy was in the world, I felt safe. Even though I have Tom, it will be a whole new thing for me to be without my brother Jimmy.”

