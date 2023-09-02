Listen to 5 of Jimmy Buffett's Best Songs

After years of taking fans to "Margaritaville," Jimmy Buffett died at the age of 76 on Friday.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," read a statement — accompanied by a touching image of the singer-songwriter sitting on a boat — shared on Buffett's social media channels and website Saturday.

"He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," the statement concluded.

The singer-songwriter released more than 50 albums — including live albums and movie soundtracks — in a career that spanned over five decades. He was due to release a new album, Equal Strain on All Parts, later this year.

Buffett was hospitalized for an undisclosed illness in May — and shared an update that he was heading "home" the following day.

"Thank you for the outpouring of support and well wishes," he wrote on Facebook. "I head home tomorrow for a while, and then will go for a fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape."

Here are five of Buffett's best songs throughout his career.

"Treat Her Like a Lady"

"Treat Her Like a Lady" isn't necessarily one of Buffett's more renowned songs — it's more of a deep cut. But the track from his 1979 album Volcano is a stunning number about the importance of treating the sea with respect: "Some of us sailors call her home / She's big and she's strong and she's mighty / Some of us sailors call her our own / Guess that's the reason why I treat her like a lady."

"Cheeseburger in Paradise"

From Buffet's 1978 album Son of a Son of a Sailor, "Cheeseburger in Paradise" chronicles a man's journey to combat his curb carnivorous habits in favor of a healthier lifestyle. "Cheeseburger in paradise / Medium rare with Muenster’d be nice,” the musician imagines on the track.

Over the years the country-rock song has remained a hallmark of Buffett's work, with much speculation over where he originally wrote it. But he set the record straight in an interview with The New York Times in 2018. "There are many stories out there about 'Cheeseburger.' A lot of people want it to be written in their bars, but I know exactly where I wrote it. I wrote it in Tortola back in 1972, when I sailed there for the first time on a little 33-foot boat," he told the publication.

Jimmy Buffett. John Shearer/WireImage

"Margaritaville"

A song so famous Buffett turned it into a chain restaurant, the carefree "Margaritaville" is the singer's biggest hit. Released on his 1977 album Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes, the tropical classic was written about "wasting away" in a vacation town — for Buffett that's Key West. "Nibblin' on sponge cake, watchin' the sun bake / All of those tourists covered with oil / Strummin' my six-string on my front porch swing / Smell those shrimp, they're beginnin' to boil," the musician sings in the opening of the track.

"Come Monday"

Released in 1974 on his album Living & Dying in ¾ Time, "Come Monday" is a breezy ditty about missing his future wife Jane Slagsvol, whom he wed in 1977. "Come Monday it'll be all right / Come Monday I'll be holding you tight / I spent four lonely days in a brown L.A. haze / And I just want you back by my side," he sings with a breezy lilt.



"A Pirate Looks at Forty"

A song about Buffett longing for a life of piracy and the love of the sea, the 1974 track "A Pirate Looks at Forty" is one of the singer-songwriter's most popular tracks. "Watched the men who rode you switch from sails to steam / And in your belly, you hold the treasures few have ever seen / Most of 'em dream, most of 'em dream," he muses on the reggae-tinged number.



