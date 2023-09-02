Jimmy Buffett's Cause of Death Revealed as Merkel Cell Skin Cancer

The "Margaritaville" singer died on Friday at age 76

Published on September 2, 2023 09:39PM EDT
Jimmy Buffett performs at Old School Square in Delray Beach, Florida
Photo:

Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty

Jimmy Buffett's cause of death has been revealed.

According to an official obituary for the star posted to his website, Buffett died at his home in Sag Harbor, New York, at age 76 on Friday from Merkel cell skin cancer — which he had been diagnosed with four years ago. (Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare, aggressive skin cancer that often begins as "red, shiny nodules on the face, hands and neck," per the MD Anderson Cancer Center.)

Buffett continued to perform during his cancer treatments, per the obituary. His last show took place in July during a surprise appearance in Rhode Island.

The ''Margaritaville" singer is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane; his daughters, Savannah and Sarah; his son, Cameron; two sisters, Laurie and Lucy, his grandson Marley and his "devoted pack of dogs" Lola, Kingston, Pepper, Rosie, Ajax and Kody.

In lieu of flowers, Buffett's family is asking fans to instead make donations to Jimmy Buffett’s Foundation Singing for Change, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute or the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Jimmy Buffett

Paul Morigi/Getty for Capital Concerts Inc.

A statement posted on his social media and website on Saturday confirmed that Buffett died on Friday night with his family and friends around him.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," the statement — which was accompanied by a touching photograph of Buffett sitting on a boat — read.

"He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," the statement concluded.

In the months leading up to his death, Buffett — whose new album Equal Strain on All Parts was due to be released later this year — faced health issues that prompted him to cancel or postpone several shows.

Studio portrait of American singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett with his arms folded, 1990s

Francesco Da Vinci/Getty

After news of Buffett's death was announced, his celebrity friends remembered him with moving tributes shared on social media.

President Joe Biden remembered Buffett as "a poet of paradise," while Miles Teller called the beloved musician a "legend."

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Andy Cohen shared a picture of Buffett and wrote, "The king of cool… paradise was wherever Jimmy Buffett was."

"He was everybody’s friend, and Paradise was wherever he was. Rest in Peace sweet Jimmy. ❤️☀️🌊 🦜 🍔," Cohen, 55, added on Instagram of Buffett.

On his Instagram Story, Elton John remembered Buffet as a "unique and treasured" entertainer.

