Jimmy Buffett Canceled Shows for Unspecified Health Issues in the Months Before His Death

The "Margaritaville" singer died on Friday at age 76

Published on September 2, 2023 11:56AM EDT
Jimmy Buffett
Photo:

Paul Morigi/Getty for Capital Concerts Inc.

In the months leading up to his deathJimmy Buffett faced health issues that prompted him to cancel or postpone several shows.

The "Margaritaville" singer, who died at age 76 on Friday, was hospitalized for health issues twice over the span of the past year.

In September 2022, Buffett announced on his website that he “needed to refrain from touring for the rest of the year,” citing “health issues and brief hospitalization," which led him to cancel his shows in Salt Lake City and Nampa, Idaho, in October, and postpone shows in Las Vegas to March 2023.

“On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal,” the announcement added at the time.

Months later in May, the singer-songwriter shared a letter on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that he'd been admitted to the hospital again after a check-up in Boston, and would have to reschedule an upcoming show in Charleston, South Carolina. 

"I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston," he wrote. "I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

Buffett once again didn’t specify what the health issue was, but noted, "Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you.” He then told fans that when he was “well enough to perform” he would be back on stage. 

The musician concluded his note with a thank you to his fans for their thoughts and prayers, as well as their loyalty over the years.

A few days later, Buffett updated fans to let them know he was on the road to recovery by documenting a fishing trip with friends. He said he would also do some paddling and sailing to “get myself back in good shape."

The "Come Monday" singer added that once he was feeling better, he would begin the process of scheduling shows. “I think playing is as therapeutic for me as it is for fans to listen and sing along," he wrote. "Looking forward to announcing a new date for Charleston as well as some new shows! Fins up!"

Buffett kept that promise and made a surprise performance in July during his friend and longtime member of Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band Mac McAnally’s concert at a Rhode Island waterfront bar. McAnally brought Buffett on stage during his performance of “It’s Five O'Clock Somewhere," during which concertgoers cheered as they sang along to the song. 

“Well, it is good to see an audience, let me tell you that,” Buffett told the crowd in what would be one of his final performances.

On Friday night, Buffett’s social media channels and website announced that he had “passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs." 

The statement — which was accompanied by a touching photograph of Buffett sitting on a boat — added: "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

