Jimmy Buffett’s Wife Remembers His Joy and Humor in Touching Tribute: 'Jimmy Was Love'

Jimmy Buffett is being celebrated by his wife Jane Slagsvol.

The singer-songwriter’s spouse of 45 years shared a touching tribute Saturday, following his death on Sept. 1 aged 76.

"As Jimmy said a few months ago, ‘growing old is not for sissies,’ " Slagsvol wrote on Buffett’s website and social media alongside a photo of the couple together. "These last few years have been unimaginably challenging for Jimmy and me, and we’re definitely not sissies."

Jimmy Buffett wife Jane Slagsvol. Jimmybuffett.com

"One thing we both knew and experienced, through every difficult moment, was the feeling of being buoyed up by all the people in our lives," she added. "Everywhere we went, at arenas, at events, and even in the hospitals, we were surrounded by love. There is a whole world of people I want to thank for the incredible kindness you showed us."

"Since those early days and all through the decades, Jimmy’s fans became a big, boisterous family," she continued. "Thank you for creating the world’s most joyful community. The smile that Jimmy beamed at you from the stage was sparked by your spirit. I think that’s why he loved performing so much. He was so grateful to the community you built around him."

Slagsvol went on to thank Buffett’s medical team for their "compassion" during his treatment for Merkel skin cancer, noting that they "gave him hope, even at the most hopeless moments" while treating him “at each stage of his illness.”

She also thanked his colleagues, noting they were “the best, most honorable, most generous people, and we know how fortunate we have been for all these years.”

“You made our lives better in thousands of ways, big and small, each day,” she wrote, adding it “was especially true during these last few years” and “deeply comforting to know that I can depend on your loyalty, your sincerity, and your respect. You have earned ours in return.”

Thanking her “amazing friends,” Slagsvol wrote that they "expanded the meaning and depth of friendship,” adding “Jimmy brightened telling you stories over long dinners as the cicadas sang” and “loved occupying his place at the head of the table, looking at the people he cherished. You created a microclimate of affection that surrounded us like the sun. It gave us hope; it felt like a celebration even when things were grim. It’s a balm to me now.”

Jimmy Buffett, Jane Slagsvol and daughter Sarah Buffett. Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

“Jimmy was love,” she continued. “Every cell in his body was filled with joy. He smiled all the time, even when he was deeply ill. And his sense of humor never wavered. Jimmy was always the optimist, always twinkling, always making us laugh. To my family. I cannot begin to express what you mean to me and Jimmy. I cherish you, I love you, and I am unfathomably grateful to you every day. You are my heart.”

“One of the last songs Jimmy recorded was ‘Bubbles Up,’ ” Slagsvol concluded. “He sings, ‘Just know that you are loved, there is light up above, and the joy is always enough. Bubbles up.' Jimmy knew he was loved. Right until the end, he looked for the light. Thank you for giving joy to him and to me.”

Jimmy Buffett at the Broadway premiere of "Escape to Margaritaville". Noam Galai/Getty for Escape To Margaritaville

After Buffett died from Merkel skin cancer on Sept. 1, several stars paid tribute, including Andy Cohen, Elton John, and many others.

"He was everybody’s friend, and Paradise was wherever he was. Rest in Peace sweet Jimmy. ❤️☀️🌊 🦜 🍔," Cohen, 55, wrote on Instagram of his friend, who previously appeared on his Bravo program Watch What Happens Live.

On his Instagram Story, John, 76, remembered Buffett as a "unique and treasured" musician.

"His fans adored him and he never let them down," the “Your Song” singer added. "This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to Jane and the family from David and me."

Buffett is survived by wife Jane and children Savannah, Sarah and Cameron.