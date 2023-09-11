Jimmy Buffett’s Wife Remembers His Joy and Humor in Touching Tribute: 'Jimmy Was Love'

“You made our lives better in thousands of ways,” Jane Slagsvol, the singer-songwriter’s wife of 45 years, shared Saturday

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 11, 2023 08:59AM EDT
Jimmy buffett wife jane slagsvol oscars 02 12 23
Jimmy Buffett and Jane Slagsvol attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party . Photo:

Amy Sussman/Getty

Jimmy Buffett is being celebrated by his wife Jane Slagsvol.

The singer-songwriter’s spouse of 45 years shared a touching tribute Saturday, following his death on Sept. 1 aged 76.

"As Jimmy said a few months ago, ‘growing old is not for sissies,’ " Slagsvol wrote on Buffett’s website and social media alongside a photo of the couple together. "These last few years have been unimaginably challenging for Jimmy and me, and we’re definitely not sissies."

Jimmy Buffett wife Jane Slagsvol wedding day
Jimmy Buffett wife Jane Slagsvol.

Jimmybuffett.com

"One thing we both knew and experienced, through every difficult moment, was the feeling of being buoyed up by all the people in our lives," she added. "Everywhere we went, at arenas, at events, and even in the hospitals, we were surrounded by love. There is a whole world of people I want to thank for the incredible kindness you showed us."

"Since those early days and all through the decades, Jimmy’s fans became a big, boisterous family," she continued. "Thank you for creating the world’s most joyful community. The smile that Jimmy beamed at you from the stage was sparked by your spirit. I think that’s why he loved performing so much. He was so grateful to the community you built around him."

Slagsvol went on to thank Buffett’s medical team for their "compassion" during his treatment for Merkel skin cancer, noting that they "gave him hope, even at the most hopeless moments" while treating him “at each stage of his illness.”

She also thanked his colleagues, noting they were “the best, most honorable, most generous people, and we know how fortunate we have been for all these years.”

“You made our lives better in thousands of ways, big and small, each day,” she wrote, adding it “was especially true during these last few years” and “deeply comforting to know that I can depend on your loyalty, your sincerity, and your respect. You have earned ours in return.”

Thanking her “amazing friends,” Slagsvol wrote that they "expanded the meaning and depth of friendship,” adding “Jimmy brightened telling you stories over long dinners as the cicadas sang” and “loved occupying his place at the head of the table, looking at the people he cherished. You created a microclimate of affection that surrounded us like the sun. It gave us hope; it felt like a celebration even when things were grim. It’s a balm to me now.” 

Jimmy Buffett, Jane Slagsvol and Sarah Buffett attend 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Jimmy Buffett, Jane Slagsvol and daughter Sarah Buffett.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

“Jimmy was love,” she continued. “Every cell in his body was filled with joy. He smiled all the time, even when he was deeply ill. And his sense of humor never wavered. Jimmy was always the optimist, always twinkling, always making us laugh. To my family. I cannot begin to express what you mean to me and Jimmy. I cherish you, I love you, and I am unfathomably grateful to you every day. You are my heart.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“One of the last songs Jimmy recorded was ‘Bubbles Up,’ ” Slagsvol concluded. “He sings, ‘Just know that you are loved, there is light up above, and the joy is always enough. Bubbles up.' Jimmy knew he was loved. Right until the end, he looked for the light. Thank you for giving joy to him and to me.”

Jimmy Buffett
Jimmy Buffett at the Broadway premiere of "Escape to Margaritaville".

Noam Galai/Getty for Escape To Margaritaville

After Buffett died from Merkel skin cancer on Sept. 1, several stars paid tribute, including Andy Cohen, Elton John, and many others.

"He was everybody’s friend, and Paradise was wherever he was. Rest in Peace sweet Jimmy. ❤️☀️🌊 🦜 🍔," Cohen, 55, wrote on Instagram of his friend, who previously appeared on his Bravo program Watch What Happens Live.

On his Instagram Story, John, 76, remembered Buffett as a "unique and treasured" musician.

"His fans adored him and he never let them down," the “Your Song” singer added. "This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to Jane and the family from David and me."

Buffett is survived by wife Jane and children Savannah, Sarah and Cameron.

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Only Has Eyes for Nick Jonas in Sultry Backstage Photo
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Joe Jonas Seemingly Addresses Sophie Turner Divorce During L.A. Concert: 'It's Been a Crazy Week'
Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers performs in support of their "Five Albums. One Night."
Joe Jonas Performs Without Wedding Ring Days After Filing for Divorce from Sophie Turner
Jimmy Buffett's Final Album 'Equal Strain on All Parts' Due This Fall with Paul McCartney Among Collaborators
Jimmy Buffett's Final Album 'Equal Strain on All Parts' Due This Fall with Paul McCartney Among Collaborators
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Kevin Bacon Recalls Kyra Sedgwick's Response to Macon Baby Name Idea: 'You Out of Your Mind?' (Exclusive)
Beyonce performs onstage during the Rennaissance world tour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London, England
What Is Beyoncé’s Mute Challenge? All About the Viral Renaissance World Tour Trend
Cardi B visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios
Cardi B 'Never Would've Thought' She'd Marry Offset After She First Met Him
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Poses Shirtless with Wife Sam
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Poses Shirtless with Wife Sam Taylor-Johnson: 'Summer Romance'
Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B Wants to Rap About 'Freaky' Sex with Husband Offset in Their Next Collaboration
Vince Gil and Don Henley perform onstage with The Eagles during The Classic West at Dodger Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Los Angeles
The Eagles Perform 2-Song Jimmy Buffett Tribute at Madison Square Garden
Cole Tucker Vanessa Hudgens Margarita Dinner Hollywood 10 08 22
Vanessa Hudgens Says Planning Wedding to Cole Tucker Is 'Nuts': 'Dresses Are So Expensive' (Exclusive)
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023
Travis Barker Returns to the Stage After Postponing Shows for Wife Kourtney Kardashian's 'Urgent Fetal Surgery'
Fall Out Boy Is Going on Tour with Jimmy Eats World
Fall Out Boy Extend Their World Tour — and Jimmy Eat World Is Joining Them for the Ride
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers Share Group Hug at First Show After Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce from Sophie Turner
Nick Cannon Shares Joke Video About Getting Call fromÂ  Baby Mama No. 25
Nick Cannon Shares Joke Video About Getting Call from 'Baby Mama #25': 'Time to Pay Child Support'
Sarah Delany buffett Jimmy Escape to Margaritavill 03 15 18
Jimmy Buffett's Daughter Delaney Says His ‘Spirit Could Not Be Broken’ in Touching Tribute