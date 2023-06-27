Jimmie Johnson Won't Race in NASCAR Cup Series Event After In-Laws Found Dead in Murder-Suicide

In the wake of his family’s tragedy, NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson won’t be racing this weekend, his team announced on Tuesday.



“LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” the stock car racing team said in a statement. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

Police believe Johnson’s mother-in-law Terry Janway shot and killed her husband Jack Janway and their grandson Dalton late Monday night at the family’s home in Muskogee, Okla., police confirm to PEOPLE.

Terry, 68, was found dead inside the residence along with her husband Jack, 69, and their 11-year-old grandson Dalton, police told PEOPLE.

Terry and Jack are the parents of Johnson’s wife of 19 years, Chandra.

Their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide and police believe Terry to be the primary suspect.

“Additional information will be released if it becomes available,” the department said.

Ker Robertson/Getty

According to Fox 23 News, Jack was a chiropractor whose patients included the city’s mayor, Marlon Coleman.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident. It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved,” Coleman told the station. “I knew Dr. Janway. Dr. Janway has worked on me, we’ve been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I’ve been in Muskogee. Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me.”

This week, NASCAR is making its first foray into street-course racing, ESPN reports.

Johnson, racing part time this year, was set to make his fourth start of the season, according to Motorsport.com.

This year, he has appeared in the Daytona 500, COTA and the Coke 600, the outlet reports, and was also part of the Garage 56 NASCAR entry at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in early June.

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR also released a statement regarding the news.

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” the organization said. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

