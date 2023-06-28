Nephew of Jimmie Johnson Killed by Grandmother in Murder-Suicide Was 'Adored' in School, Says Principal

Jimmie Johnson’s 11-year-old nephew, who was shot and killed by his grandmother on Monday, “had a loving smile” and was “adored” by his classmates, the principal of his school told the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma.

Police tell PEOPLE they believe young Dalton Janway was shot and killed by his grandmother, Terry Janway, who also killed Dalton’s grandfather Jack before killing herself when officers arrived at the family home.



Terry, 68, is considered the primary suspect after making a 911 call that led Muskogee police to the family's home, local authorities tell PEOPLE.

In the days following the tragedy involving the NASCAR driver’s in-laws, the school that Johnson’s fifth-grade nephew attended is mourning his death.

“His classmates adored him, thought of him highly,” Sadler Arts Academy principal Ronia Davison told the Daily Press. “He was thoughtful. He was someone who was able to pick up on the needs of others and extend goodness in any turn that he could.”

Davison said Dalton was “absolutely precious and just a good friend to everyone.”

“He had a loving smile and he just carried himself in a way that just made him approachable and friendly and someone you wanted to be around,” the principal added.



Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway Johnson. John Shearer/WireImage

Jack Janway and Dalton Janway. Janway Chiropractic & Acupuncture Clinic/Facebook

The Muskogee Public School system released a statement Tuesday grieving Dalton’s death and informing its students and faculty members that counseling services would be available.



"Muskogee Public Schools mourns the loss of Dalton Janway who died Monday night,” the school said, adding that Johnson’s nephew “was cherished by his teachers and fellow classmates.”



“Our heart goes out to the entire Rougher community who knew him as a friend and classmate,” the school added.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



The Muskogee Police Department said of the murder-suicide that “additional information will be released if it becomes available.”

When officers arrived at the family’s home shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, they found an individual laying dead in a hallway of the home and then heard another gunshot go off inside the house.

The department says an officer then found two more bodies in another location in the house.

Jack and Terry Janway are the parents of Chandra Janway, who married Johnson in 2004.

The NASCAR driver has not made a public statement about the incident yet, but his Legacy Motor Club racing team announced he would not participate in Saturday’s NASCAR race in Chicago.

The killings shook the local Muskogee community, where the family were prominent members. Police said there had never been domestic violence calls to the house.

Jack was a longtime chiropractor in the area, whose clients included the town’s mayor.

“It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident. It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved,” Mayor Marlon Coleman told Fox 23 News. “I knew Dr. Janway. Dr. Janway has worked on me, we’ve been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I’ve been in Muskogee. Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me.”