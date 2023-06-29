There Were No Domestic Violence Calls to Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws House Before Murder-Suicide: Police

Police believe Terry Janway killed her husband Jack and grandson Dalton on Monday night

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 11:18AM EDT
Terry Lynn Janway; Jack Janway; Dalton Janway
Terry Lynn Janway, Jack Janway, and Dalton Janway. Photo:

Janway Chiropractic & Acupuncture Clinic Facebook (2)

There were no warning signs that made police believe NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson’s mother-in-law might murder her husband and 11-year-old grandson at the family’s home on Monday night, authorities told PEOPLE this week.

Investigators in Muskogee, Oklahoma believe Terry Janway, 68, shot and killed her husband Jack, 69, and Johnson’s nephew Dalton before shooting herself when officers arrived on the scene shortly after 9 pm local time.

Muskogee public information officer Lynn Hamlin told PEOPLE on Tuesday that the department received no prior calls about domestic violence situations at the home.

Hamlin said dispatchers received a 911 call from the home shortly after 9 pm from a woman they believe to be Terry, who warned them that someone had a gun in the residence.

When officers arrived at the family’s home shortly after, they found an individual laying dead in a hallway of the home and then heard another gunshot go off inside the house. 

Hamlin says an officer then found two more bodies in another location in the house.

The Muskogee Police Department said “additional information will be released if it becomes available,” while news of the murder-suicide has shaken the community this week.

"Things like this don't make sense," Hamlin told local KTUL on Wednesday.

Jack and Terry Janway are the parents of Chandra Janway, who married Johnson in 2004. Jack was a chiropractor in the Muskogee area, whose clients included the town’s mayor.

"They're well known in the community,” Hamlin said. “They've been here for many years.”

Nascar driver Jimmie Johnson and wife Chandra Janway Johnson
Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway Johnson.

John Shearer/WireImage
In-Laws of Jimmie Johnson Lost Son in Skydiving Accident
Jack Janway and Dalton Janway.

Janway Chiropractic & Acupuncture Clinic/Facebook

Johnson was pulled from this Saturday's NASCAR race in Chicago, while his Legacy Motor Club racing team said the family "has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Mayor Marlon Coleman told Fox 23 News “it was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident.”

“It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved,” the mayor said.

Dalton was a fifth grader at Sadler Arts Academy in Muskogee.

“His classmates adored him, thought of him highly,” the school’s principal Ronia Davison told the Tahlequah Daily Press. “He was thoughtful. He was someone who was able to pick up on the needs of others and extend goodness in any turn that he could.”

Davison said counselors would be available for students and faculty members this week, as the community processes the events and police continue to investigate what led Terry to kill her family.

"We always want to know why,” Hamlin told KTUL. “And most of the time in a suicide, and a murder-suicide, we're not going to have those answers.”

Related Articles
Timothy Norton
Missouri Man Jailed for Life Over Death of Woman Who Was Caged and Dismembered
Ajike Owens and suspect Susan Lorincz
Fla. Woman Who Shot Mom Through Door in Dispute Over Her Children Won't Be Charged with Murder
Nephew of Jimmie Johnson Killed by Grandmother in Murder-Suicide
Nephew of Jimmie Johnson Killed by Grandmother in Murder-Suicide Was 'Adored' in School, Says Principal
Former Laurel Md. police chief David Crawford mugshot
Ex-Maryland Police Chief Set 12 'Revenge Fires,' Gets Multiple Life Sentences
Kimberly Hardy
Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Who Was Undergoing Cancer Treatment After Body Found in Woods
Nascar driver Jimmie Johnson and wife Chandra Janway Johnson
9 Years Before Dying in Murder-Suicide, In-Laws of Jimmie Johnson Lost Son in Skydiving Accident
Suspect arrested after 2 women found dead in Diamond Bar senior living facility
Caretaker Charged with Murdering 2 Elderly Women at Assisted Living Facility in California
Inmate, Joseph Zieler, elbows attorney in face
​​Child Murderer Calls His Lawyer Over, Elbows Him in the Face, Then Gets Sentenced to Death
Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson Won't Race in NASCAR Cup Series Event After In-Laws Found Dead in Murder-Suicide
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Designer Katie Gallagher attends the Katie Gallagher presentation during Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Standard Hotel on September 6, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)
Man Charged in Drugging Death of Fashion Designer Kathryn Gallagher and 4 Others in New York City
Jimmie Johnson
NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws Found Dead in Murder-Suicide; Police Say Mother-in-Law Is Suspect
Bronx County Supreme Courthouse
'House of Horrors’: N.Y. Couple Accused of Abusing & Starving 2 Little Girls, Who Ate Bits of Foam Mattress
Natalie Martin; Blake Linkous
Teen Accused of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend on Senior Trip Allegedly Locked Himself in Room with Body for Hours
Century Rio movie theatre, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Man Shot Dead in New Mexico Movie Theater in Argument Over Seating
Dunedin Pool Lanai Shooting Investigation
Man Accused of Firing 30 AR-15 Rounds at Pool Cleaner He Thought Was An Intruder Won't Face Charges
Bryan Kohberger
Prosecutors Will Seek Death Penalty Against Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger