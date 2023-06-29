There Were No Domestic Violence Calls to Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws House Before Murder-Suicide: Police

There were no warning signs that made police believe NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson’s mother-in-law might murder her husband and 11-year-old grandson at the family’s home on Monday night, authorities told PEOPLE this week.



Investigators in Muskogee, Oklahoma believe Terry Janway, 68, shot and killed her husband Jack, 69, and Johnson’s nephew Dalton before shooting herself when officers arrived on the scene shortly after 9 pm local time.



Muskogee public information officer Lynn Hamlin told PEOPLE on Tuesday that the department received no prior calls about domestic violence situations at the home.

Hamlin said dispatchers received a 911 call from the home shortly after 9 pm from a woman they believe to be Terry, who warned them that someone had a gun in the residence.



When officers arrived at the family’s home shortly after, they found an individual laying dead in a hallway of the home and then heard another gunshot go off inside the house.

Hamlin says an officer then found two more bodies in another location in the house.

The Muskogee Police Department said “additional information will be released if it becomes available,” while news of the murder-suicide has shaken the community this week.



"Things like this don't make sense," Hamlin told local KTUL on Wednesday.

Jack and Terry Janway are the parents of Chandra Janway, who married Johnson in 2004. Jack was a chiropractor in the Muskogee area, whose clients included the town’s mayor.

"They're well known in the community,” Hamlin said. “They've been here for many years.”

Johnson was pulled from this Saturday's NASCAR race in Chicago, while his Legacy Motor Club racing team said the family "has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

Mayor Marlon Coleman told Fox 23 News “it was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident.”

“It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved,” the mayor said.

Dalton was a fifth grader at Sadler Arts Academy in Muskogee.

“His classmates adored him, thought of him highly,” the school’s principal Ronia Davison told the Tahlequah Daily Press. “He was thoughtful. He was someone who was able to pick up on the needs of others and extend goodness in any turn that he could.”

Davison said counselors would be available for students and faculty members this week, as the community processes the events and police continue to investigate what led Terry to kill her family.



"We always want to know why,” Hamlin told KTUL. “And most of the time in a suicide, and a murder-suicide, we're not going to have those answers.”