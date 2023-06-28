9 Years Before Dying in Murder-Suicide, In-Laws of Jimmie Johnson Lost Son in Skydiving Accident

Nearly a decade before this week’s tragic deaths of Jimmie Johnson’s three in-laws, the NASCAR driver’s family experienced another tragedy when his brother-in-law Jordan died in a skydiving accident.



Jordan Janway, 27, was killed in San Diego in early 2014 when he collided with another skydiver in midair and was knocked unconscious, unable to open his parachute.



Janway, the brother of Johnson’s wife Chandra Janway, was a skydiving instructor who had done more than 1,000 jumps throughout his career, NBC San Diego reported at the time.

Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, and his wife Chandra have been married since 2004.

"Jordan was an incredible son, brother, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed,” the couple said in a statement at the time, according to NBC San Diego. “Please keep the Janway family in your thoughts and prayers.”

On Tuesday, following news of the tragedy, Johnson's racing team announced it was pulling out of this weekend's NASCAR race in Chicago.

PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday that police believe Chandra’s mother shot and killed Chandra’s father and their young grandson at the family’s home in Muskogee, Okla., late Monday night.

Local police said Terry Janway, 68, was found dead inside the home along with Jack Janway, 69, and their 11-year-old grandson Dalton Janway. Police told PEOPLE they suspect Terry killed her husband and her grandson before shooting herself when officers arrived at the home. (Jordan Janway was Dalton's uncle, according to Jordan's obituary.)



Muskogee police officer Lynn Hamlin said that shortly before the shooting, the department received a 911 call from a woman they believe to have been Terry “who stated that there was a disturbance and someone had a gun and then hung up” the phone.

When officers arrived, they found a body laying in the hallway of the home and then heard a gunshot go off elsewhere in the home, leading to the discovery of the other two family members inside.

“Please tell me this isn’t really happening please god someone,” Marianne Janway, Johnson’s sister-in-law, posted on Facebook around midnight on Monday.

Jack Janway worked as a chiropractor in Muskogee and his clients included the town’s mayor Marlon Coleman, who told local Fox 23 News “it was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident.”



“It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved,” Coleman said. “I knew Dr. Janway. Dr. Janway has worked on me, we’ve been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I’ve been in Muskogee. Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me.”

Johnson has been racing part-time this year and was set to make his fourth start of the season, according to Motorsport.com. However, his Legacy Motor Club team said in a statement that the team wouldn't participate in Saturday’s race. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made,” the team said.

On Tuesday, NASCAR also released a statement about the news.

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” the organization said. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”