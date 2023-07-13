Jimmie Allen and his pregnant wife Alexis are putting on a united front months after filing for divorce.

The country singer — who on Thursday filed two counterclaims against women accusing him of sexual assault and abuse — tells PEOPLE that he and Alexis are working on their future as a team, despite announcing their separation in April.

“The divorce case is still pending, as my wife and I are working to resolve things together as a family,” he says.

Allen, 38, also clarified a statement he made earlier on Thursday, in which he said that he had waited several months before publicly responding to the pair of lawsuits against him because he “wanted to fix my family first.”

“What I meant by ‘fixing my family first,’ was making sure their mental health and stability are OK in light of these hurtful, false allegations,” he says. “I took some time off to be with my wife, kids and friends, to ensure everyone was OK.”

Jimmie Allen attends the CMA Awards in Nashville in 2019. John Shearer/WireImage

Neither Alexis nor her attorneys immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Allen and Alexis, 27, were married in June 2020, and are parents to daughters Zara James, 21 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3. They announced their separation on April 21, while also sharing news that they had another baby on the way.

The “Down Home” singer filed for divorce on April 28, and Alexis followed suit with her own filing two hours later, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. Both cited irreconcilable differences. Allen has since filed a motion to consolidate both filings into one case, though a June 1 hearing into the matter was postponed indefinitely.

Since their split, the two have remained friendly online, and in June, Alexis liked a since-deleted Instagram photo of Allen playing in a pool with their daughters.

Allen also issued Alexis a public apology in May, writing on social media that he was sorry "for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all."

News of the couple's divorce proceedings broke the same day Allen was sued by his former manager for assault and sexual abuse. The woman, who filed anonymously, accused the star of raping her, groping her breasts, pushing his erect penis against her in public, masturbating in front of her at a hotel and forcing his fingers into her vagina in 2021 — all of which he has denied.

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Weeks after that, a second woman sued Allen for sexual assault, claiming he filmed their sexual encounter without consent and continued to have unprotected sex with her after she’d revoked her previously given consent. PEOPLE confirmed that she later filed a police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Allen — who was dropped by his label, his agency and his former publicity firm — has denied all allegations against him, and on Thursday, filed two counterclaims that accuse Jane Doe 1 of defamation and Jane Doe 2 of illegally stealing his cell phone.

“This situation has caused me great humiliation, and I felt it was necessary to seek professional help," he said. “These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families.”

Allen added that he looked “forward to the opportunity to clear my name.” “My team and I look forward to putting this behind us and getting back to the music,” he said.

Beth Fegan, an attorney representing both accusers, told PEOPLE in a statement that Allen's counterclaims are "what we'd expect — claims that all his encounters with Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 were consensual."

"We're eager to show the court abundant evidence to the contrary, which we believe will prove that Jimmie Allen is a serial abuser and should be held accountable for his actions," she said. "It is becoming increasingly common for perpetrators to countersue their victims, claiming defamation. This is a concerning trend, one designed to convince victims that if they speak out, they will be the target of spurious litigation."

