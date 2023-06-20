Jimmie Allen's Estranged Pregnant Wife Reacts to New Photo of Singer with Their Daughters

The "Down Home" singer and Alexis Gale are parents to daughters Zara James, 20 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3, and are expecting their third baby together

Updated on June 20, 2023 10:36PM EDT
Alexis Allen and Jimmie Allen attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Jimmie Allen and his estranged wife Alexis Gale are remaining cordial.

Amid the former couple's divorce proceedings, Alexis — who is currently pregnant with their third baby together — liked an Instagram photo of the country music star, 38, playing in the water with their two daughters Zara James, 20 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3.

The "Down Home" singer wrote in the post's caption: "Great times with my girls ♠️❤️."

Jimmie Allen/instagram

The reaction comes a few weeks after the soon-to-be mom of three shared a black and white photo of an ultrasound on her Instagram Story revealing that their third baby together will be a boy. The former couple shared news of their pregnancy while also announcing their separation on Instagram.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," the statement read, which was shared on both Allen's and Gale's Instagram pages. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy, and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," the statement continued. "In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

Alexis Allen and Jimmie Allen attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

News of their divorce proceedings also broke the same day Allen was sued by his former manager for assault and sexual abuse.

In the suit, which was first reported by Variety and has since been obtained by PEOPLE, the woman claimed that after attending a dinner with Allen while on a business trip, she lost consciousness and woke up naked in her hotel room, with Allen allegedly "insisting she take Plan B as soon as possible." The suit also claims Allen's alleged repeated abuse led her to contemplate suicide.

The Grammy-nominated singer denied the allegations and expressed in a statement to PEOPLE: "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues, and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever."

He continued: "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I've worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

He was later dropped by his agency, UTA, suspended by his record label BBR Music Group, and booted from his closing night spot at the annual CMA Fest in Nashville. Allen faced his second sexual assault lawsuit in June after an accuser claimed he filmed their alleged sexual encounter without her consent.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

