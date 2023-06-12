Jimmie Allen Dropped by Record Label Following Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Just days after a second accuser came forward with sexual assault allegations against Jimmie Allen, the country star has been dropped by his record label.

"BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen. He is no longer an active artist on its roster," the label said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Allen — who is currently in the midst of divorcing his pregnant wife Alexis after three years of marriage — was previously suspended by BBR in May after his former manager sued him for assault and sexual abuse, which he has denied. The singer, 37, was also dropped by his agency, UTA, and removed from the performer lineup at this past weekend's CMA Fest in Nashville.

The latest update comes after an anonymous woman filed suit against Allen last week, claiming he secretly filmed their sexual encounter without her consent and continued to engage in sexual contact even after she'd revoked her previously given consent.

Jimmie Allen. Terry Wyatt/ACMA2020/Getty Images

It marks a swift fall from grace for Allen, who in recent years had begun to make his name as a bona fide country star after more than a decade in the industry.

In 2021, he notched a country No. 1 in "Freedom Was a Highway," featuring Brad Paisley, and became just the second Black star to win new artist of the year at the 2021 CMA Awards.

Allen, who competed on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, was nominated for best new artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards (where he also performed) and appeared that same year as a mentor on American Idol. Allen was also the opening act on Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones tour from October 2022 to March 2023.

Allen has denied all allegations in the first suit against him, in which his former manager claims he raped her, abused her and sexually harassed her multiple times under the watchful eye of his management team, whom she claims were aware of his behavior, but put her under his direction anyway.

"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," Allen said in the statement.

"I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely," the statement continued.

Alexis and Jimmie Allen. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

An attorney for the singer did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the second suit.

The woman in that lawsuit said she reported the July 2022 incident to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a spokesperson for which confirmed to PEOPLE that a report was filed.

Allen previously issued a public apology to his estranged wife Alexis, with whom he shares daughters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 20 months, and is expecting a baby boy.

"I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all," he wrote on social media.

Allen added, "The business takes so much from you. It's full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you've built. I'm ashamed that I wasn't strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.