Jimmie Allen Announces Comedy Tour amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

The country singer was sued by two women for sexual assault and abuse earlier this year and has since filed counterclaims

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
Published on July 28, 2023 01:50PM EDT
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J154 -- Pictured: Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen. Photo:

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty

Jimmie Allen, who is embroiled in two lawsuits involving sexual assault and abuse, has planned a comedy tour for this fall.

The 38-year-old country singer announced the tour Thursday on social media. No official dates or venues have been announced.

"'I Said What I Said,' and I’m gonna say it again during my 3-night comedy tour coming this October," he wrote on Instagram, alongside what appears to be his tour poster. "ALL shows are invite only, so be sure signup with your e-mail via link in bio to receive the latest news & how to win tix🎤"

The comedy tour announcement comes after Allen filed two counterclaims against women accusing him of sexual assault and abuse earlier this month.

Allen said in a statement that his goal in responding to the women in court is to “protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health and business.”

Allen was sued in May by his former manager, who claims he raped her, abused her and sexually harassed her multiple times under the watchful eye of his management team. Then in June, a second woman filed suit, claiming the singer secretly filmed their sexual encounter in a hotel room, and engaged in sexual contact with her after she’d revoked her consent.

The Grammy-nominated musician said in his statement that he’d taken his time responding to the lawsuits, as he “wanted to fix my family first” (Allen and his pregnant wife Alexis both filed for divorce in April after three years of marriage).

“I’ve taken a couple months before publicly responding to these claims, because I wanted to fix my family first. This situation has caused me great humiliation, and I felt it was necessary to seek professional help,” he wrote. “For years, I have dealt with racism and harmful threats solely because I am a Black man in the country music industry, and this situation has only amplified that.”

He claimed: “These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team and their families.”

Beth Fegan, an attorney representing both accusers, told PEOPLE in a statement that Allen's filings are "what we'd expect — claims that all his encounters with Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 were consensual."

In light of the accusations, Allen was dropped by his record label, BBR Music Group, his agency, UTA, and his publicity firm Full Coverage Communications.

That same day, the "Make Me Want to" singer told PEOPLE that he and Alexis are working on their future as a team.

“The divorce case is still pending, as my wife and I are working to resolve things together as a family,” he said.

Allen also clarified a statement he made earlier that day in which he said that he had waited several months before publicly responding to the pair of lawsuits against him because he “wanted to fix my family first.”

“What I meant by ‘fixing my family first,’ was making sure their mental health and stability are OK in light of these hurtful, false allegations,” he said. “I took some time off to be with my wife, kids and friends, to ensure everyone was OK.”

Allen issued Alexis a public apology in May, writing on social media that he was sorry "for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all."

