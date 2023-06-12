Jim Turner, Former Denver Broncos Star Kicker Who Won Super Bowl with New York Jets, Dead at 82

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Denver Broncos Ring of Fame kicker Jim Turner," the team wrote

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 11:57PM EDT
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 14: Former New York Jets Kicker Jim Turner (11) holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during halftime honoring the SuperBowl III Champion New York Jets during the National Football League Game between the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts on October 14, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Photo:

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Jim Turner, a star kicker for the Denver Broncos who helped the New York Jets win their only Super Bowl, has died. He was 82. 

Turner passed away over the weekend with family by his side, according to multiple outlets.

The Denver football team announced the news on Twitter Monday, writing, “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Denver Broncos Ring of Fame kicker Jim Turner.”

“Retiring as the second-leading scorer in NFL history, Jim was instrumental in helping establish the Broncos’ winning tradition in the 1970s as a key member of our first Super Bowl team,” the statement read.

“While his competitive spirit and reliability defined him as a player, Jim’s dedicated mentorship and support of youth following his career will leave a lasting legacy without our community,” the message continued.

“Our hearts go out to Jim’s wife, Mary Kay; daughters Lisa, Chris and Alison; and the entire Turner family,” the post concluded.

From Crockett, California, Turner played as a kicker and quarterback for Utah State University’s football team from 1959 to 1962, where he was inducted into the college’s Hall of Fame.

The university reported that he was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 1963, but later joined the New York Jets when they were still with the American Football League in 1964, per Yahoo Sports.

JIM TURNER -- Former Denver Broncos kicker (Photo By Glen Martin/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Glen Martin/The Denver Post via Gett

According to the outlet, Turner helped the Jets win the 1969 Super Bowl with three field goals, the last of which was nine yards — setting a record for the shortest field goal in Super Bowl history that cannot be broken due to where goal posts are now placed on the field.

He also achieved a career-high of 34 field goals and a then-record of 145 points in the Jets’ 1968 regular season, the Denver Broncos reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After seven seasons with the Jets, Turner played for the Broncos in 1971 and became the first kicker inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 1988.

Turner played in the team’s first Super Bowl in 1977, winning against the Green Bay Packers. They lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Bowl XII.

By the time Turner retired in 1979, he was the second highest-scoring player in the NFL with a total of 1,439 points, reported Yahoo Sports.

He also never missed a single game or got injured during his time with the Broncos, according to  The Daily Mail.

Former Denver Bronco kicker Jim Turner at the start of football practice at Jefferson High School in Edgewater on Wednesday, October 2, 2002. Turner, who played with the Broncos for 9 years, is the academic coach at the school with the "Play It Smart" program. (Photo By Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty

After Turner retired, the Broncos said he was involved with the National Football Foundation’s “Play it Smart” campaign, which helped at-risk students in 150 schools across the country.

He was also a commentator for NBC Sports and a radio talk show host for KNUS and KOA radio in Denver, the Broncos reported.

For the remainder of his life, Turner lived in Denver, where he was an active Broncos alumnus, the team said. His family also told the Broncos that he enjoyed cycling, racquetball, woodworking, landscaping, and fishing in Whitefish, Montana.

Turner is survived by his wife Mary Kay, daughters Lisa, Chris, and Alison, and eight grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the Broncos said the family has requested donations be made to Denver Broncos Alumni Charities.

Related Articles
Tom Brady Tells Rookie QB Will Levis that Draft Night Disappointment Will Make Success 'That Much Sweeter'
Tom Brady Tells Rookie QB Will Levis that Draft Night Disappointment Will Make Success 'That Much Sweeter'
Jake Gyllenhaal Jeanne Cadieu
Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Have Day Date at French Open — See the Photos
Aaron Rodgers and CJ Uzomah at THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS
Aaron Rodgers Attends 2023 Tony Awards — and the Internet Is Confused
Karel "Twisten" Asenbrener
Esports Star Karel 'Twisten' Ašenbrener Dead at 19: 'Rest Easy Brother, We All Love You'
US Women's National Team World Cup Ad
Megan Rapinoe, USWNT Stop Attempts to Keep Them from Winning Third-Straight World Cup in New Ad (Exclusive)
Pat Casey and family arrive at the Safe Kids Day held at Smashbox Studios
BMX Community Pays Tribute to Pat Casey After He Dies at Motocross Track: 'We Lost an Icon'
May 20, 2023: The 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half is held in Brooklyn, NY. The RNYRR Boardwalk Kids Run is situated alongside the adult course. (Photo by Jon Simon for NYRR)
Harry Kane Wants to Be an 'Inspiration' to 'Young Boys and Girls' at 2026 World Cup in U.S. (Exclusive)
Natalie Portman attending the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2023 in Paris, France
Natalie Portman Smiles as She Attends French Open in Paris
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin throws a pass following the announcement of the first program of his Chasing M's Foundation, the Chasing M's Foundation CPR Tour, Saturday, June 3, 2023
Damar Hamlin Practices for First Time Since On-Field Cardiac Arrest: 'An Amazing Story'
Kenan Thompson Reprises His Mighty Ducks Role for Skate Session with Hockey Star P.K. Subban
Kenan Thompson Reprises His 'Mighty Ducks' Role for Skate Session with Hockey Star P.K. Subban
Pat Casey and family arrive at the Safe Kids Day held at Smashbox Studios
BMX Biker Pat Casey, 29, Dies After Crash at Motocross Track
Josh Allen
Josh Allen Says He's 'Loving' Time Between NFL Seasons to 'Develop Those Relationships' (Exclusive)
Isaiah Rodgers #34 of the Indianapolis Colts
Colts' Isaiah Rodgers Takes 'Full Responsibility' amid NFL Betting Investigation: 'I Am Very Sorry'
Patrick Mahomes speaks to reporters following a White House celebration of the team's 2023 Super Bowl championship
Patrick Mahomes Playfully Steers Travis Kelce Away from Making White House Podium Speech: 'Sorry! Sorry!'
USA James Hines victorious after winning Men's 100M Final at Estadio Olimpico
U.S. Olympian Jim Hines, First Sprinter to Run 100m in Under 10 Seconds, Dead at 76
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce Tries to Take the Podium as Kansas City Chiefs Celebrate Super Bowl Win at the White House