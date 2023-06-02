Entertainment TV Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Call Out 'Derogatory and Sensationalized' Docuseries Exposing Family's Scandals 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' premiered on Prime Video Friday, featuring Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's daughter Jill Duggar Dillard and niece Amy Duggar King By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 2, 2023 11:11 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are publicly responding to the new Prime Video docuseries exposing their family's past scandals. In a statement issued via their official website Friday, the Duggars called Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets both "derogatory and sensationalized." "The recent 'documentary' that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love. Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format," the longtime couple said. "This 'documentary' paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days." 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' — The Biggest Revelations from Prime Video's Explosive Docuseries Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, noted how they "have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting." "We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one," they continued. "Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose." Tlc/Kobal/Shutterstock Shiny Happy People premiered Friday on Prime Video. The four-part limited series explores the Duggar family's many scandals and their controversial religion, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), at length. Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard, Amy (Duggar) King and her husband Dillon King, and Jim Bob's sister Deanna Jordan all make appearances in the series. In Shiny Happy People, the trouble surrounding eldest Duggar child Josh Duggar is a focal point. Kris Connor/Getty Josh, 35, previously admitted to sexually abusing multiple young girls — including Jill, 32, and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, 30 — when he was between 12 and 15 years old. He also later cheated on wife Anna Duggar, 34, paying a woman for an affair after meeting her on Ashley Madison. Josh was later sentenced to more than 12 years for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is now streaming in full on Prime Video. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.